Spurs set to complete signing of Wigan starlet Alfie Devine

According to The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, Tottenham are set to complete the signing of Wigan starlet Alfie Devine imminently.

What’s the word?

Reports in recent days had suggested that Jose Mourinho’s side were interested in the 15-year-old ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

And now, Mokbel has suggested that Spurs have moved fast in their negotiations with Wigan over their young talent, claiming that a move could be completed within the next 48 hours.

Tottenham expected to compete signing of 15-year-old Wigan midfielder Alfie Devine in next 48 hours. More on @MailSport — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) July 17, 2020

With a move for Devine seemingly inching closer, Spurs could also target another couple of Wigan youngsters in Joe Gelhardt and Jensen Weir.

Building the future

With finances set to be tight across the board in football, signing young stars with bundles of potential seems like the shrewdest way to go.

And judging by some of the plaudits Devine has earned in his short time in senior football, Daniel Levy could well strike gold for Spurs by luring him to north London.

Wigan’s chief executive Jonathan Jackson said earlier this year: “Alfie is another very talented footballer who has progressed through our academy to join our scholarship programme. Having already represented England, he has huge potential and he gave supporters a glimpse of his talent at Old Trafford earlier this year, playing in the FA Youth Cup v Manchester United at just 15.”

Spurs of course have already seen Dele Alli thrive for them after initially arriving from a lower league club, and all the signs point to Devine perhaps going on to enjoy a similarly successful career too.

Levy snapping up the 15-year-old before anyone else does sounds like a smart piece of business.