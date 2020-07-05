With the current situation affecting the world taking its toll on football clubs and their finances, the usual summer of big-money signings and huge spending is unlikely to be the case this time around.
And as per the latest report from The Sun, Tottenham are looking to take advantage of the situation by swooping for Wigan starlets Joe Gelhardt and Jensen Weir.
It claims “Spurs have asked about the duo and the administrators running the Latics confirmed they have received an official approach for the 18-year-olds”.
Despite interest from Everton in Gelhardt, Spurs hope that they can instead lure him to north London, and believe that the young striker can be nurtured into the next Harry Kane.
And after hearing about the links to the English duo, Spurs fans flocked to Twitter to share their reactions.
HUGE AMBITION FROM US
— Tim Lanigan (@TimLanigan2) July 5, 2020
Yay what big names
— Ryan (@ryangoIdy8) July 4, 2020
Big club mentality right here
— Joseph (@JosephVanner) July 4, 2020
A few supporters took the sarcastic approach with the rumours, and jokingly claimed that they are surely heading back for the good times.
No one else thought of that either. The top 4 are shaking over this for sure!
— Scott Answini (@answini_scott) July 4, 2020
WOAAAAH what?!?! 6 caps for England’s U-18?!?! League is ours next year 😎
— امبلكصات (@3li_kabak) July 4, 2020
This is what we need to get back to the good times 🙄
— Chris Mervin (@Merv1972) July 5, 2020
Finally some proven talent to get us some silverware
— Mario ⚛️🇨🇾🇬🇧 (@marioknicola) July 5, 2020
Whilst many of these Spurs fans seem underwhelmed by the prospect of two unproven teenagers being signed this summer, it should be made clear that it doesn’t necessarily mean they will be the only two that come through the door.
Instead, Mourinho’s side should be applauded for continuing to look towards the future of the club, and having already seen Dele Alli turn into a first-team star in north London after arriving from a lower league club in MK Dons, Gelhardt and Weir could well go on to have a similar impact.
A bit of perspective would help.