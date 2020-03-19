Spurs had a lucky January escape with Willian Jose

In what turned out to be a relatively quiet transfer window for Tottenham, January saw only Steven Bergwijn arrive at the club.

Heading into deadline day, there was major talk of the Lilywhites being on the look-out for a new striker, with Harry Kane being confirmed to miss a number of months thanks to injury.

One man who was linked with a move to north London, was Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Reports had even suggested that Jose Mourinho had identified the Brazilian as “his main transfer target” for the January transfer window, but that both Spurs and Sociedad were finding it difficult to reach an agreement.

In the end, a deal couldn’t get over the line, and Mourinho has been forced to make do with the likes of Dele Alli up front until football’s recent postponement.

But whilst they may have been left ruing their miss in the immediate aftermath of the transfer window closing, Daniel Levy may well be thanking his lucky stars that they didn’t manage to sign Mourinho’s so-called priority.

Jose’s performances since the end of January has been quite frankly appalling. The £27m-rated ace has struck the back of the net just once in his last eight games across all competitions for the Spanish side – hardly the kind of form that would leave Spurs desperately wondering ‘what if’.

Call yourself a Premier League expert? How much did each of these big-money January signings cost?

1 of 19 How much did Arsenal pay to sign Andrey Arshavin in January 2009? £15m £10m £25m £20m

The north Londoners have seemingly dodged a bullet by not shelling out big-money on a striker who appears to be streaky in nature – he had a golden period where he scored seven times in 11 games earlier this campaign.

But his form tailing off considerably since January just provides evidence that he wouldn’t have able to step into the shoes of Kane for the kind of time and consistency Mourinho would have needed him for.

Spurs have had a lucky escape here.

Meanwhile, Spurs must bring an end to this AVB signing’s career.