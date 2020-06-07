Spurs fans discuss links with Wolves ace Ruben Neves

One of the stars of Wolves’ Premier League season this year, Ruben Neves’ performances for the Molineux-based side appears to have attracted the attention of Tottenham.

According to Le10Sport’s Alexis Bernard, Jose Mourinho is very interested in signing his Portuguese compatriot this summer, and that Spurs “appears only as the preferred track for the 23 year old”.

Neves has enjoyed a stellar campaign, playing in every single game for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in the Premier League, and averaging an impressive 1.6 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and 1.4 shots per match.

After hearing about their interest in the £36m-rated ace, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Would love this! — Mark Siggers (@Siggs72) June 6, 2020

That would be epic — Janderweireld (@PrimeTobyy4) June 6, 2020

That’s the sort of player we need to be signing in all fairness. Top player. — David (Mälu & Rare Groove) (@DJMalu_official) June 6, 2020

If this happens I’ll forgive levy for this season — days🇰🇷 (@sonswembley) June 6, 2020

A few Spurs fans revealed their excitement at the prospect of seeing Neves line up in a trio alongside Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, with one supporter even suggesting that they could have the best midfield in the Premier League.

Imagine a midfield of him, Ndombele and Gio 🤩🤩🤩 — Dan (@CoysFPL) June 6, 2020

Neves Tanguy and Gio the league ain’t ready — Olly Ellis (@OllyEllis19) June 6, 2020

Unpopular opinion: Spurs would have the best midfield trio in the league if we sign Ruben Neves ( Neves, Ndombele, GLC) — DS (@DSTHFC9) June 6, 2020

One Spurs fan talked up how Neves is a set-piece specialist and how that’s someone they need – the Portuguese ace has surprisingly only scored two free-kicks in the top-flight, but does have a cross accuracy of 21%, just one per cent lower than what Christian Eriksen averaged.

We need another set piece specialist and he would provide a lot of stability in midfield. We should really prioritize him — Jace (@JaceTucker1) June 6, 2020

Whilst Neves could prove to be an inspired signing, it’s difficult to see how Spurs could afford a player like the midfielder this summer.

Given how most clubs across Europe are set to endure a relatively low-key summer, the Lilywhites are unlikely to have the financial resources to spend big-money on Neves.