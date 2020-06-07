 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans discuss links with Wolves ace Ruben Neves

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 7/6/2020 | 08:20pm

One of the stars of Wolves’ Premier League season this year, Ruben Neves’ performances for the Molineux-based side appears to have attracted the attention of Tottenham.

According to Le10Sport’s Alexis Bernard, Jose Mourinho is very interested in signing his Portuguese compatriot this summer, and that Spurs “appears only as the preferred track for the 23 year old”.

Neves has enjoyed a stellar campaign, playing in every single game for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in the Premier League, and averaging an impressive 1.6 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and 1.4 shots per match.

After hearing about their interest in the £36m-rated ace, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

A few Spurs fans revealed their excitement at the prospect of seeing Neves line up in a trio alongside Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, with one supporter even suggesting that they could have the best midfield in the Premier League.

One Spurs fan talked up how Neves is a set-piece specialist and how that’s someone they need – the Portuguese ace has surprisingly only scored two free-kicks in the top-flight, but does have a cross accuracy of 21%, just one per cent lower than what Christian Eriksen averaged.

Whilst Neves could prove to be an inspired signing, it’s difficult to see how Spurs could afford a player like the midfielder this summer.

Given how most clubs across Europe are set to endure a relatively low-key summer, the Lilywhites are unlikely to have the financial resources to spend big-money on Neves.

