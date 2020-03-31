 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Daniel Levy criticised by Stan Collymore on Twitter

by James Beavis share
2 minute read 31/3/2020 | 01:35pm

Stan Collymore has criticised Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy on Twitter following the news that two Premier League clubs – Spurs and Newcastle United – have furloughed their non-playing staff.

Indeed, Levy released a statement on Tuesday morning saying that 550 staff had been placed on the Government scheme for April and May.

Former Premier League striker Collymore labelled it as “extraordinarily embarrassing” that clubs in the Deloitte rich list – Tottenham are ranked the eighth richest in the 2020 version – have taken the decision when they have players who “earn £150k pw”.

In a further tweet he then named Levy, highlighting his salary and the bonus he received for the club’s new stadium, before taking aim at clubs in general in terms of how they treat fans and matchday staff.

It was quite the rant by the ex-Liverpool star, but it’s hard to disagree with him in the circumstances.

Why should Premier League players who have more than enough to live off of, not suffer the same financial consequences of the day-to-day people who earn a lot less?

To be slightly more fair to Levy, the chairman will also be one of the people who has been furloughed, although that might not be too much consolation to some.

