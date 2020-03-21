Spurs’ Steven Bergwijn posts heartfelt Instagram post

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn is missing football, just like the rest of us.

The January signing took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message accompanied with him celebrating one of his two goals for the club.

Spurs’ season is currently on hold with English football on lockdown but had they still been competing, the 22-year-old would have still been sat on the sidelines through injury, so if there’s anyone missing football the most right now, it probably is Bergwijn.

He uploaded the following…

This time off gives him a chance to recover, which is probably the one small positive for Jose Mourinho and his struggling squad.

Before the Premier League clamped down on match action, which will remain the case until April 30th at the earliest, Spurs had crashed out of all cup competitions, losing five of their last six games, leaving them some seven points behind the top four in the league.

Bergwijn had made an immediate impact in north London, scoring twice in seven appearances before injury, so the Portuguese chief must surely welcome the opportunity to get him fit ahead of a possible early return.

