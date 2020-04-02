Tanguy Ndombele responds when asked about PSG and Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has responded to a question via his Instagram story on Wednesday night asking if he prefers Barcelona or Paris Saint-German.

The question presumably came after Spurs’ club-record buy was linked with a move to both of the European giants in recent weeks, following a tough debut campaign in north London after his summer move from Lyon.

The 23-year-old’s response of “continue à mentir” is an interesting one, as it roughly translates to ‘they keep lying’.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

Perhaps that is him blasting the media who are linking him with these clubs and a potential exit from Tottenham just 12 months after he joined them.

To be fair, it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if his future under Jose Mourinho was potentially in doubt after he was publicly criticised by the Portuguese manager following his performance in the draw against Burnley at Turf Moor last month.

The same report linking him with PSG has suggested that Mourinho and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy disagree over the Frenchman’s future, with the latter believing he can still make his mark in a white shirt.

It will be interesting to see what happens during the next transfer window.

In other Tottenham news, Daniel Levy & Joe Lewis would deliver for Jose Mourinho and then some with 22-year-old striker deal…