Oh, Spurs, you’ve given us some wonderful moments over the years and Tottenham fans won’t know whether to laugh or cry at some of memories that we’re going to be reliving today.

With everything going on in North London at the moment, we wondered how many other times Spurs had been Spursy in the Premier League era and, unsurprisingly, we managed to find quite a few.

We stopped at 15, though, because any more and Spurs fans will have been crying into their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium cheeseboards.

And no one wants to see that, do they? Do they?