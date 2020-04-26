QUIZ: The Ultimate Tottenham Hotspur 2019 quiz

2019 was quite a year to be a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, that is without question.

There were some incredible highs, notably the Champions League campaign that saw monumental victories over both Manchester City and Ajax as Spurs reached their first Champions League final in June.

However, there were some incredible lows too, notably the demise of Pochettino’s reign at the club that saw his team sitting just outside the bottom six before Jose Mourinho’s arrival in the North London hot seat.

In our latest quiz, we are reflecting on 2019 and seeing how much you Spurs fans remember of a year that has arguably marked a turning point for the club…