Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a major boost in their hopes to bring Mauricio Pochettino back to the club...

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Antonio Conte's future in north London seems rather dubious, with the 53-year-old unlikely to remain in the dugout much past the current season, even suggesting himself that he may be sacked before then.

Former Lilywhites boss Mauricio Pochettio has since been heavily linked with a return and according to journalist Paul Brown, the Argentine is "open" to a comeback.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

"[Daniel] Levy usually gets what Levy wants. If both those conditions are met, I think you're quite likely to see Pochettino back at Spurs.

"But you have to wonder what other options Pochettino might have. He's always seemed pretty open to a return and to finishing a job he feels he never really got to see through the first time around."

Is Pochettino coming back to Tottenham?

Spurs have endured a tumultuous time ever since they sacked Pochettino after a five-year spell back in late November 2019 as not even Jose Mourinho or Conte has been able to replicate similar consistency that saw them achieve three successive top-three finishes and being runners-up in the Champions League, despite being well-backed to do so.

The 51-year-old made a name for himself at Tottenham and whilst silverware eluded him, he regularly had the team punching above their weight both domestically and in Europe and most importantly, players loved him.

Reports have recently emerged suggesting that several key stars and staff at Hotspur Way have pleaded for Pochettino and his progressive style to return to north London, which says a lot.

Since his departure, the Lilywhites have been strangled by dogmatic, defensively-minded and quite frankly boring football, with the two aforementioned managers plus Nuno Espirito Santo sucking any excitement out of the team through their stubborn set-ups.

That is why a return for the "world-class" - in the words of talkSPORT's Jamie O'Hara - former Paris Saint-Germain manager is needed to get the club rocking once again.

There were some scintillating moments under the stewardship of the Argentine, ranging from that night in Amsterdam to defeating heavyweights like Real Madrid and handing Pep Guardiola his first taste of defeat on English soil

Then when you throw in the two finals they made, without much financial backing at all, the job he did was pretty remarkable. Nothing of the sort can be said about the Mourinho or Conte eras, that's for sure.

A lot of Pochettino's touch still remains around north London, particularly when you consider the likes of Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Heung-min Son are all still starting each and every week, so he'd need very little time to slot back in, you'd imagine.

It was ultimately one bad season that cost him his job and it's likely one of Levy's biggest regrets, given how things have gone since.

As such, it's time for the Spurs supremo to make the right decision and bring Pochettino back to Tottenham Hotspur. It could be his final roll of the dice in what has been a controversial and lacklustre reign indeed.

