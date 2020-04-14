Three iconic goals that Spurs fans will never forget

Tottenham Hotspur have nurtured a lot of talent over the years and suffered some agonising near misses as well as eras of success. Here’s a look back into the archives at some of the London side’s most iconic goals.

Jonathan Woodgate vs Chelsea (2008 League Cup final)

Back when it was known as the Carling Cup, Spurs stamped their names on the silverware after a nail-biting win over London rivals Chelsea.

It took until extra-time for someone to find a winner after Didier Drogba’s stunning 39th minute free-kick was cancelled out by a Dimitar Berbatov penalty in the second half. Spurs only needed an extra four minutes, with Jonathan Woodgate finding the back of the net and indeed, Tottenham’s ticket to glory.

Petr Cech almost kept his side in the game but Woodgate’s fearless header and pressing presence caused the Czech powerhouse into an error and Spurs snatched the win very late on.

Dele Alli vs Crystal Palace (2015/16 Premier League)

Like any football star, they weren’t always a league icon or household name, and the same goes for Dele Alli. The Englishman did, however, rise into the limelight very quickly.

After signing for Tottenham from MK Dons for £5million, Alli took no time before showing the Premier League what they’d been missing out on. After returning from his loan spell, he had become integrated into Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but was still viewed merely as a young talent. Until his audacious bit of skill against Crystal Palace.

Latching onto Christian Eriksen’s pass, Alli chipped his defender before setting himself up on the volley and firing his side’s winning goal into the back of the net. Those few seconds of sauce really put the 24-year-old’s name on the map.

Lucas Moura vs Ajax (2019 Champions League semi-final)

Spurs haven’t had much luck in Europe over the years, but the 2018/19 season really turned that around for the London outfit. In similar fashion to reigning winners Liverpool, Tottenham overturned a huge deficit in order to book their ticket to the final.

After a young Ajax side looked comfortable sitting 3-0 up with an away goal, Spurs looked down and out. But a hero came along in the form of Lucas Moura and his sensational hat-trick to make club history and secure Tottenham’s place in the Champions League final for the first time ever.

The Brazilian’s third goal of the match sliced into the back of the net in the fifth minute of added time and Moura wrote both his and his side’s name in the history books.

Are there any other iconic goal-scoring moments you’ve enjoyed from over the years? Let us know!