Three moments in Tottenham history that riled the fanbase

As we adjust to a period of no football, we look back over the good and the bad times in some of England’s most successful clubs.

Here’s a list of some of the uglier times Tottenham Hotspur fans have experienced over the years…

Dimitar Berbatov’s move to Man United

The Bulgarian’s controversial late transfer to Old Trafford still makes Spurs fans clench their fists. But not only did Berbatov drop the transfer bombshell on the club with just ten days left of the window, he refused to play when called upon.

On two separate occasions, the forward refused to take part in two Premier League games and then a year later announced he wanted out of the club that put him on the map.

Daniel Levy admitted Berbatov’s attitude had a ‘detrimental effect’ on the dressing room, as well as the illegal approach from Manchester United which saw the back of a great player.

His decisions whilst at Tottenham certainly didn’t wash with fans either, who still resent his decisions to this day.

Sol Campbell’s move to Arsenal

Nothing is more unforgivable than joining a rival side, especially when you walk straight from one club to their biggest known enemies, for free.

The transfer was before the time of Twitter fume, but that didn’t stop fans being absolutely irate over it. Spurs supporters had branded him the ultimate Judas after he made his move to the Emirates in 2001. Campbell went on to rub salt in the wounds of his former fans by becoming an Arsenal legend and key asset to their successes, including two league titles and three FA Cups.

The Englishman revealed he had turned down offers from the likes of Barcelona in order to join Tottenham’s arch-nemesis, could he have twisted the knife any more?

Daniel Levy’s furlough decision

Players and fans alike were furious with the club’s latest decision regarding wages during the COVID-19 crisis. It was announced that Tottenham have placed non-playing staff on the government furlough scheme, becoming the only Premier League club to be doing so at that time.

Supporters were in uproar over Daniel Levy’s decision and considered going as far as boycotting the club, with players also refusing to take a wage cut in order to make a stance.

The club decided not to top up any wages not paid by the government and fans were disgusted by the decision.