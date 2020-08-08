Tottenham: 2019/20 Season Quiz

Tottenham finished the 18/19 season with a bitter ending, losing their first-ever Champions League final to Liverpool.

The club set out big ambitions for this season, making record signings such as Tanguy Ndombélé, Steven Bergwijn, and Giovani Lo Celso just to name a few, in an attempt to challenge with the big dogs of the Premier League and finally become the title-challenging side that they have the potential to be.

Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino had done wonders with the club prior to this season, and he and the club had their eyes on finally securing the club’s first piece of silverware under his reign. These dreams slowly came crashing down, however, with Pochettino being sacked before the end of November, and veteran villain Jose Mourinho being appointed less than a day later to try and steady the ship.

With big wins and even bigger defeats – how much can you remember about the club’s 2019/20 season?