Tottenham fans would have been looking towards this season with great optimism – having reached the club’s first-ever final of the Champions League at the end of the 2018/19 season, missing out to a regimented and firm Liverpool side, as well as finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League for this season, the club looked as though they could be contending for silverware again.

Much to the Lilywhites’ despair, this wasn’t to be the case. With the sacking of the much loved Mauricio Pochettino in November and the introduction of pantomime villain Jose Mourinho at Spurs’ helm after his own sacking from Manchester United less than a year prior – it has been a campaign of ups and downs for Tottenham and their fans.

Here we take a look at those moments that defined the club’s season, with a FootballFanCast review…