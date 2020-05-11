Alasdair Gold urges Mourinho to make key change with Juan Foyth

Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold has called on Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho to change Juan Foyth’s role.

What did he say?

The Argentine has struggled to get much first-team action this season, making just seven appearances across all competitions – all in all, he had played just 65 minutes of Premier League football before the top-flight was postponed.

Foyth has predominantly been used as a centre-back in his time in north London, although has had stints at right-back too. However, Gold has called on current Spurs boss Mourinho to use the 22-year-old as a holding midfielder.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

After being asked whether Mourinho would consider using Foyth in such a role, Gold said: “I’ve pushed for that switch for a long time. I even asked Foyth about it last year and he admitted he played in the role briefly after having been an attacking midfielder as a youngster in Estudiantes’ academy.

“For one reason or another Pochettino and Mourinho didn’t/don’t see him in the role but I feel that with his technical ability he’d suit it down to the ground. Whether he goes comes down to whether the young Argentine is going to get game time. He wants it and if he isn’t then he’ll look to move on.”

Last chance

A tactical switch may be exactly what Foyth needs to try and revive his flailing career at Spurs.

What should Tottenham do with Foyth?

Sell Vote Keep Vote

The defender has hardly had a look-in at the club this season under either Mauricio Pochettino or Mourinho, and so changing up his position and role could be the key to giving himself a shot at forcing his way back into the north London side’s first-team plans.