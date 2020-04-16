Spurs fans react to Amazon’s interest in becoming stadium sponsor

So it appears Amazon could be set to extend their affinity with Tottenham over these coming years.

The company made headlines when they announced they would be making an “All or Nothing” documentary about Spurs this season, similar to the one done with Premier League rivals Manchester City.

And now, according to The Daily Mail, Amazong are emerging as “genuine contenders” to become the north London club’s main stadium sponsor, and that they have expressed “substantial interest” in a potential partnership.

After hearing about the report, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Levy mastermind. First he got the documentary. Amazon see the club in shambles. They support it with the stadium sponsor. Fast forward a year they buy the club. Then 2022 mbappe messi haland in. Quadruple done. You heard it here first — Owen (@owthfc) April 15, 2020

They saw all the drama from just this one season of filming they want to be able to film every season and make it into an ongoing series lol — Christopher🌻 (@ChrisWrighteous) April 15, 2020

By procrastinating Levy has yet again cost Tottenham huge amounts of money ! Original price quoted to anyone wanting a deal was £35/40m per season , 10 yrs £350-400 million. You’ve got to applaud his consistency ! penny rich pound poor — Shelf ish (@CoulsdonTHFC) April 16, 2020

Imagine the scenes 😱 — Naomi (@Naomi06200013) April 16, 2020

And Levy still won’t deliver. — Wayne Bennett (@minervasupreme) April 16, 2020

Some Spurs fans even urged Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to simply buy the entire team, instead of just becoming the stadium sponsor.

Buy the team, Jeff. Buy it. — Jon Lubin (@jonlubin) April 15, 2020

Jeff buy the team too pls x — R o b (@rrobbiegg) April 15, 2020

Buy us instead please @Amazon — Joe (@JBlincoTHFC) April 15, 2020

The Amazon documentary certainly has all the hallmarks of being a blockbuster what with everything that has happened on and off the pitch at Spurs.

It’s probably no surprise then that they have expressed interest in continuing their relationship with the Lilywhites, no doubt seeing major dollar signs.

Whatever the case, if Daniel Levy and co can negotiate a great deal, then it will be another major step to ensuring Spurs are competing with the Premier League rivals on a commercial basis.

