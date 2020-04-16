 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to Amazon's interest in becoming stadium sponsor

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 16/4/2020 | 05:45pm

So it appears Amazon could be set to extend their affinity with Tottenham over these coming years.

The company made headlines when they announced they would be making an “All or Nothing” documentary about Spurs this season, similar to the one done with Premier League rivals Manchester City.

And now, according to The Daily Mail, Amazong are emerging as “genuine contenders” to become the north London club’s main stadium sponsor, and that they have expressed “substantial interest” in a potential partnership.

After hearing about the report, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Some Spurs fans even urged Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to simply buy the entire team, instead of just becoming the stadium sponsor.

The Amazon documentary certainly has all the hallmarks of being a blockbuster what with everything that has happened on and off the pitch at Spurs.

It’s probably no surprise then that they have expressed interest in continuing their relationship with the Lilywhites, no doubt seeing major dollar signs.

Whatever the case, if Daniel Levy and co can negotiate a great deal, then it will be another major step to ensuring Spurs are competing with the Premier League rivals on a commercial basis.

Meanwhile, here are three iconic Spurs goals fans will never forget.

