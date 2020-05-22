Tottenham could ease Harry Kane concerns with Arkadiusz Milik

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Tottenham are still looking at Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik amid a potential move for him this summer.

What’s the word?

Reports back in March indicated that the Poland international could be set to leave Napoli at the end of the season, with Spurs and Bundesliga side Schalke name-checked as possible destinations for him.

Now, Schira has claimed that Jose Mourinho’s side continue to have their eye on the striker, and that he may leave Napoli if he cannot agree an extension on his current deal with the club – his existing contract expires in the summer of 2021.

Schira does add however that talks are ongoing with Napoli over a new deal.

Proven goal-scorer

In his time in European football with the likes of Ajax and Napoli, Milik has proven that he is a goal-scorer of the highest level.

He netted 47 times in just 75 games for Ajax, before leaving for Naples, whereas he has been equally as prolific – he has managed 46 goals in 109 games, with 12 in 22 this season alone.

Speaking back in October, Italian journalist Bruno Longhi waxed lyrical about the forward. He said: “I really like Milik. He does wonderful things with the ball, even acrobatics and he is a great striker.”

Would you like to see Spurs sign Milik this summer?

Yes please! Vote No thanks! Vote

Milik is the absolute epitome of a goal-scoring poacher, rarely getting himself involved in the build-up, but always being there at the right place at the right time to finish moves off.

As per Whoscored, he averages less than one key pass and dribble per game, but records 3.4 shots per match in Serie A. He has scored every 137 minutes in the Italian top-flight this season, with all of his goals, barring just one, coming from within the penalty box.

He’s the kind of striker that could relieve some of the goal-scoring burden on Harry Kane’s shoulders.