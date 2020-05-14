Spurs could get future superstar in AS Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo

With the future of last year’s club record signing Tanguy Ndombele up in the air, it’s no surprise to see Tottenham being linked with another highly-rated midfielder this summer.

According to Italian publication Leggo, Spurs are interested in signing AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo to north London, and that due to the current financial situation affecting clubs across world football, the Italian giants may be forced into selling their young midfielder to help bring some respite.

The report further claims that Jose Mourinho’s side have been “pressing for months” to get a deal over the line, but that they are likely to intense competition from the likes of Manchester United and Juventus.

Still only 20-years-old, it’s quite staggering the kind of experience and praise Zaniolo has received in his fledgling career thus far. He already has five senior caps for Italy, scoring twice, whilst he has already become the new heartbeat of Roma.

Prior to his cruciate ligament rupture, he had played 24 times across all competitions this season, scoring six goals and providing a further two assists, with his ability to play anywhere behind the striker giving his side an added string to their bow.

Roma legend Francesco Totti waxed lyrical about his fellow Italian, saying: “He has explosive strength and technique, and everything it takes to become a truly great player.”

This is someone who was called up to the Italy side by Roberto Mancini without actually having played a game in Serie A, with Italian football expert Mina Rzouki further hailing his ability. She said: “Zaniolo is a trequartista, he is someone who plays in the hole in attacking midfield. He is turning out to be an exceptional talent. He is somebody who is precise and quick in his passing. His decision-making is exceptional, he understands how to keep hold of the ball and is physical and big enough which means it is difficult to dispossess him.”

Of course, at the moment it’s Dele Alli who occupies that all-important number ten role at Spurs, but Zaniolo’s age and talent may even see him overtake the England international in becoming Mourinho’s jewel in the crown in north London.