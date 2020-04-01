Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy destroyed on Twitter by journalist

The Sunday Times’ football correspondent Jonathan Northcroft has absolutely destroyed Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy on his Twitter account after one recent announcement.

Club owned by billionaire tax exile grabbing taxpayers’ money to save a few quid during coronavirus, while CEO trousers £7m, might be a new football low. — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) April 1, 2020

Indeed, Levy and the north London outfit released a statement on Tuesday morning saying that 550 non-playing staff at the club had been furloughed because of the current situation in the United Kingdom.

Northcroft has every right to be annoyed about this particular development, given Spurs had only just announced their financial results previously, which included a £4m salary for Levy as well as a £3m bonus for the part he played in delivering the Premier League club’s impressive new stadium, as per The Daily Mail.

In addition, they were also ranked as the eighth-richest club in the world in Deloitte’s 2020 football rich list, suggesting they should be in a strong position.

The fact they are now taking money from the government is something that has clearly irked the journalist, and he hasn’t held back with his views on the popular social media platform, saying it might even be a “new football low”.

This is a damning verdict on Levy, and he won’t want to see it.

