Tottenham criticised on Twitter by ex-Love Island star Alex George

2018 Love Island star Dr Alex George has become the latest person to lambaste Tottenham Hotspur on Twitter following their decision to place their 550 non-playing staff onto the Government’s furlough scheme, saying they “should be ashamed of themselves”.

Also @SpursOfficial should be ashamed of themselves. How can you have a billionaire paying execs millions in bonuses, players on massive wages and have the cheek to furlough their hard working staff. All to take advantage of a scheme set up to help those in need. — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) April 1, 2020

Spurs and key figures like Daniel Levy, Harry Kane, Jose Mourinho and Hugo Lloris have come under serious fire from journalists and talkSPORT pundits following the announcement on Tuesday, which will see those employees of the north London outfit earn 80% of their wages for April and May.

Meanwhile, recent financial reports for last year have disclosed that chairman Levy earnt a £3m bonus on top of his £4m salary, while the club was also voted as the eighth richest in the world in the 2020 version of Deloitte’s football rich list.

As things stand, it appears as though the players are going to continue to be paid their full salaries, too.

Dr Alex was unlucky in love during his time on the 2018 version of Love Island, but he is on the frontline now given the current situation we are encountering in the United Kingdom right now.

In the circumstances, he has every right to be unhappy that Tottenham are taking advantage of a scheme designed to help those in need.

