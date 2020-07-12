Spurs fans slam Serge Aurier after derby victory

Tottenham haven’t had the best of times as of late, but they finally had something to cheer on Sunday as they secured a precious win over their bitter rivals Arsenal, beating them 2-1 courtesy of goals from Heung-min Son and Toby Alderweireld.

While a win over the Gunners is always cause for celebration for Spurs supporters, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the white half of north London.

Indeed, the fanbase still had some grievances to air, namely about the performance of Serge Aurier.

Spurs’ 2017 signing had a day to forget, his pass accuracy was barely above 80 per cent, and of the five crosses he attempted, not a single one of them found their desired target.

On top of that, he had more unsuccessful touches than any other Tottenham player, so you can understand exactly where these complaints are coming from.

I can’t believe Aurier even gets a game. I would rather play a youth team player for experience. — Karl Lloyd (@KarlLloyd) July 12, 2020

Ok Jose now getting to the point, please bin Aurier. — Harsh Mishra (@SimplyWink) July 12, 2020

I appreciate the result, but serge Aurier is not good enough. Let this not be an example of our issues being papered over. — Zohair Farooq (@ZoEjazFarooq) July 12, 2020

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Tottenham have been able to call right-back their problem position.

Last season it seemed as though Spurs supporters’ favourite activity was to bash Kieran Trippier, but some fans thought Aurier was that bad on Sunday that they actually started to miss the Atletico Madrid man.

Aurier is somehow making me miss Trippier — ʷAxel🇸🇪 (@ftblaxelV3) July 12, 2020

I’d much rather have trippier over aurier its a no brainer — Charlie (@CJB1992) July 12, 2020

Would take Tripps every day over this 🤡 — Ishaq (@IshaqThfc) July 12, 2020