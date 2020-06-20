Tottenham fans delighted with Hugo Lloris’ contribution against Manchester United

Tottenham might have been just nine minutes away from restarting their Premier League campaign with three crucial points against Manchester United – but if it wasn’t for a captain’s performance from Hugo Lloris, it could have been a whole lot worse for Jose Mourinho’s side.

By the time Steven Bergwijn had notched his third goal in Spurs colours, the French World Cup winner had already made the first of six saves, showing fine reflexes to deny Marcus Rashford from close-range before holding onto an awkward effort from Bruno Fernandes on the stroke of half-time.

Lloris, who has been less than inspiring for Tottenham since returning from a dislocated elbow in January, went one better midway through the second-half when he produced stunning one-handed save to prevent Anthony Martial from leveling.

It was a performance that warranted three points, but Lloris couldn’t do anything about Bruno Fernandes’ 81st-minute penalty – with the Portuguese midfielder sending the 33-year-old the wrong way from 12-yards.

And despite receiving a fair amount of stick throughout this season, Spurs fans were full of praise for their goalkeeper after one of his best performances of the campaign – and took to Twitter to express their delight at their skipper…

Hugo Lloris has been class tonight, if it wasn't for him we would have conceded by now. — Samantha 💕 (@Samantha_COYS) June 19, 2020

Result aside Ben Davis and Hugo Lloris dropped a 10/10 today — Aizen sosuke (@Talib2busy) June 19, 2020

Credit to Hugo Lloris — Chima Chigozie (@CallMeGozie) June 19, 2020

Hugo Lloris was excellent today#TOTMUN — iamVICTOR (@VictorChukzMD) June 19, 2020

Hugo Lloris has a fantastic game. 🤍 — Series Abíọ́dún ♠ (@Engr_Series) June 19, 2020

Quick shout out to Hugo Lloris too. Fantastic performance — LifeOfTy__ (@LifeOfTy__) June 19, 2020