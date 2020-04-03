Tottenham fans in disbelief over Tanguy Ndombele as graphic emerges

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left in utter disbelief after a graphic emerged, via the Last Word on Spurs Twitter account, saying club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele is earning £200,000-a-week.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Redknapp believes Spurs’ players should be taking a pay-cut rather than non-playing staff: 🗣“Their average player earns £80,000, £90,000 or even up to £100,000 a week. Their top players maybe even £100,000-£200,000. Surely, players should be taking a cut.”#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/ZoS19W3rjx — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) April 1, 2020

The graphic came from a report in The Sun where former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp was criticising the club and the players for not taking pay cuts in the current situation, with chairman Daniel Levy announcing on Tuesday that all 550 non-playing staff had been placed on the government’s furlough scheme for April and May.

During that period they will earn 80% of their wages, and as things stand the players are continuing to pick up 100% of their salaries – something Redknapp is clearly unhappy about.

One of the standout things on the graphic was undoubtedly the fact that Ndombele is bringing in the same as teammate Harry Kane, despite a thoroughly underwhelming debut season in England.

Jose Mourinho publicly criticising him following the draw against Burnley last month was a low, and there haven’t been many – if any – highs if we’re being honest.

Spurs supporters certainly couldn’t believe their eyes at the wages reveal, as you can see below…

Ndombele 200k a week 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Malcolm (@scudmurphy_) April 1, 2020

Ndombele should be charged with robbery — quarantine kid (@SlickDeMedici) April 2, 2020

Ndombele earns the same as Kane. One is a once in a generation player for Spurs and the other can’t run for 90 mins! — Dean G (@deanog211) April 1, 2020

Ndombele should take a 100% pay cut — Jamie March (@JamieMarch68) April 1, 2020

Hard to believe Ndombele on twice as much as Jan and Dele — Nic Sheehy (@bore_offnic) April 2, 2020

Ndombele should take a 50% paycut — Mauri S. (@maurisosa26) April 2, 2020

Ndombele earns £200k a week? pic.twitter.com/tx6N4s8qfu — Jimmy Win (@JimmyWin82) April 2, 2020

I did not realise Ndombele was on £200 grand a week

Makes him a Total White Elephant,

Elephant the way he moves on the field — Brian (@brian_ellison) April 2, 2020

