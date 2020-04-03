 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Tottenham fans in disbelief over Tanguy Ndombele as graphic emerges

by James Beavis share
2 minute read 3/4/2020 | 01:35pm

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left in utter disbelief after a graphic emerged, via the Last Word on Spurs Twitter account, saying club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele is earning £200,000-a-week.

The graphic came from a report in The Sun where former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp was criticising the club and the players for not taking pay cuts in the current situation, with chairman Daniel Levy announcing on Tuesday that all 550 non-playing staff had been placed on the government’s furlough scheme for April and May.

During that period they will earn 80% of their wages, and as things stand the players are continuing to pick up 100% of their salaries – something Redknapp is clearly unhappy about.

One of the standout things on the graphic was undoubtedly the fact that Ndombele is bringing in the same as teammate Harry Kane, despite a thoroughly underwhelming debut season in England.

Jose Mourinho publicly criticising him following the draw against Burnley last month was a low, and there haven’t been many – if any – highs if we’re being honest.

Spurs supporters certainly couldn’t believe their eyes at the wages reveal, as you can see below…

In other Tottenham news, Spurs fans are absolutely raging following an official club Twitter post on Friday morning

