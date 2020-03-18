Tottenham fans discuss possible summer swoop for Kristoffer Ajer

According to Sporten, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer as a potential signing in this summer’s transfer window.

The 21-year-old joined Celtic from Norwegian club Start in 2016 and has made 129 appearances for the Scottish giants in all competitions.

As it stands, the centre-back is contracted to Neil Lennon’s side until the end of the 2021/22 campaign, but Spurs are being linked with a potential swoop.

A football legend: Can you get over 80% on this Gazza quiz? Find out now…

1 of 15 Where was Paul Gascoigne born? Newcastle Gateshead Sunderland Middlesbrough

Some of the London club’s fans are open to the idea of the 14-time Norway international arriving.

Better news then the Lovren one 👍 — KEV (@FB2812) March 17, 2020

Great technical skills and pace. Would be a great signing! — Magnus Roaldstveit (@MRoaldstveit) March 17, 2020

He can play. Would be good business — Colin N. (@colinnoonan89) March 17, 2020

Would absolutely love to get Ajer! I watch a lot of Celtic and was banging the VVD drum for ages, this guy isn’t quite at the level he was but he has tons of potential. — Headhunter (@tommckenzie81) March 17, 2020

Sounds good — Fat Boy Slims (@FatBoyJim222) March 17, 2020

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

However, others have claimed that their club stand little chance of signing the Celtic ace due to chairman Daniel Levy.

Levy will offer 18.5m and he’ll sign for Southampton instead. Or something like that. That’s how daniel rolls. — RSpurs1980(“Don’t get your hopes up.”Levy 2020) (@RSpurs1980) March 17, 2020

Levy will offer 4 milion. — 🇨🇦~Bobby P~🇭🇷 COYS!!!!! HABS!!!!!! (@BobbyPrica) March 17, 2020

Another supporter claimed that Ajer was “absolutely bang average” and would not be an upgrade on Juan Foyth, who has been restricted to just seven appearances this term due to injury and also being out of favour.

Absolutely bang average, no better than foyth in my opinion. Definitely not worth £20 million plus — Mikey (@mikeyjambo) March 17, 2020

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens at Tottenham on a defensive front this summer as Jan Vertonghen enters the final stages of his deal.

Indeed, the experienced Belgian’s current agreement will expire at the end of June, and it would not be a surprise to see Jose Mourinho’s side bring a couple of new defenders to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in time for next season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could allegedly attempt to sign this powerful midfielder during this summer’s transfer window.