 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Tottenham fans discuss possible summer swoop for Kristoffer Ajer

Tottenham fans discuss possible summer swoop for Kristoffer Ajer

by Matt Law share
1 minute read 18/3/2020 | 09:00pm

According to Sporten, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer as a potential signing in this summer’s transfer window.

The 21-year-old joined Celtic from Norwegian club Start in 2016 and has made 129 appearances for the Scottish giants in all competitions.

As it stands, the centre-back is contracted to Neil Lennon’s side until the end of the 2021/22 campaign, but Spurs are being linked with a potential swoop.

A football legend: Can you get over 80% on this Gazza quiz? Find out now…

1 of 15

Where was Paul Gascoigne born?

Some of the London club’s fans are open to the idea of the 14-time Norway international arriving.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

However, others have claimed that their club stand little chance of signing the Celtic ace due to chairman Daniel Levy.

Another supporter claimed that Ajer was “absolutely bang average” and would not be an upgrade on Juan Foyth, who has been restricted to just seven appearances this term due to injury and also being out of favour.

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens at Tottenham on a defensive front this summer as Jan Vertonghen enters the final stages of his deal.

Indeed, the experienced Belgian’s current agreement will expire at the end of June, and it would not be a surprise to see Jose Mourinho’s side bring a couple of new defenders to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in time for next season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could allegedly attempt to sign this powerful midfielder during this summer’s transfer window.

Article title: Tottenham fans discuss possible summer swoop for Kristoffer Ajer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 