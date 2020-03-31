Many Tottenham Hotspur fans have been raving over a report by French media outlet Le Foot, saying that the club are “very closely interested” in Nice right-back Youcef Atal.
Le Foot report that Spurs, as well as Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, are keen on the Algeria international, with it being a position that the north London outfit really need to strengthen.
Indeed, having sold Kieran Trippier last summer and loaned an out-of-favour Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton during the January transfer window, Serge Aurier has been their only specialist player in his position this term.
Interestingly, the 23-year-old is currently sidelined with a knee injury he suffered in December 2019, but he is expected to be back for the beginning of the 2020/21 season, whenever that may be.
The African has a decent record in terms of goalscoring with seven in 44 outings for the Ligue 1 outfit since joining them in 2018, while according to WhoScored, he averaged 1.5 shots and 3.6 successful dribbles in his 13 French top flight appearances this term before his injury.
Tottenham supporters certainly seem thrilled at the prospect of signing Atal, with one individual saying they have “tears in my eyes”, while another said “that’s more like it”.
While Aurier had been improved in recent months, his previous displays mean it is no surprise that the Spurs faithful are excited at the prospect of a new right-back arriving.
