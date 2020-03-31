Tottenham fans drool over Youcef Atal transfer report

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans have been raving over a report by French media outlet Le Foot, saying that the club are “very closely interested” in Nice right-back Youcef Atal.

Le Foot report that Spurs, as well as Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, are keen on the Algeria international, with it being a position that the north London outfit really need to strengthen.

Do you want Youcef Atal at Tottenham?

Yes Vote No Vote

Indeed, having sold Kieran Trippier last summer and loaned an out-of-favour Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton during the January transfer window, Serge Aurier has been their only specialist player in his position this term.

Interestingly, the 23-year-old is currently sidelined with a knee injury he suffered in December 2019, but he is expected to be back for the beginning of the 2020/21 season, whenever that may be.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Spurs discussion going on in the Vital Tottenham Forum! Click here to get involved!

The African has a decent record in terms of goalscoring with seven in 44 outings for the Ligue 1 outfit since joining them in 2018, while according to WhoScored, he averaged 1.5 shots and 3.6 successful dribbles in his 13 French top flight appearances this term before his injury.

Tottenham supporters certainly seem thrilled at the prospect of signing Atal, with one individual saying they have “tears in my eyes”, while another said “that’s more like it”.

Cameo Clubs: Which obscure teams did these football legends play for?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 19 Legends of the game don't come much bigger than Pelé but which of these clubs did he end his illustrious career with? New York Cosmos Santos Fort Lauderdale Strikers Happy Valley

While Aurier had been improved in recent months, his previous displays mean it is no surprise that the Spurs faithful are excited at the prospect of a new right-back arriving.

Here is just a selection of the Twitter reaction…

Hell yess — Jasper🇧🇪 #ENICOUT (@thfcjasperV1) March 30, 2020

YESSSSSS — Mohamed Alkhair (@Snoopy_Ak97) March 30, 2020

About time please — Amod Karambelkar (@amodkarambelkar) March 30, 2020

Pls Levy — Saucy Sess @ 🏡 (@_MattTHFC) March 30, 2020

Imagine a competent attacking RB. Tears in my eyes https://t.co/xMmwEYtyom — Jack (@jackrelton) March 30, 2020

In other Tottenham news, a report has provided an exciting insight into what Levy & ENIC’s plan to keep Harry Kane happy…