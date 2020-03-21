Tottenham fans love Eduardo Camavinga transfer link

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after the club was linked with a move for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Spurs are just one of a number of clubs keen to sign the €50m-rated (£46.2m) starlet, with the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid also keen on the impressive 17-year-old.

Despite his tender years, he has made a massive impact for the Ligue 1 outfit already, including 36 appearances in all competitions during the 2019/20 season to date.

According to WhoScored, he has averaged a remarkable 4.3 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game in his 25 French top-flight outings this term, while he also has a passing accuracy of 87.7%.

The north London outfit could certainly with a defensively-minded central midfielder with the likes of Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele struggling when asked to play that role during the current campaign, and Camavinga looks good enough to fill the position even if he is still a teenager.

Whether chairman Daniel Levy can get a deal over the line given the potential price involved and the competition for his signature remains to be seen, but Spurs supporters reacting to fan account The Spurs Web on Twitter about the link are certainly loving it.

Tottenham are interested in teenage sensation, Eduardo Camavinga. Rennes have warned clubs they won’t let him leave for less than €50million. [SPORT] pic.twitter.com/0WqQAIvcho — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) March 20, 2020

One simply said “please Levy”, while another said “I beg”, showing the desire for the club to bring him to Tottenham.

IM ON MY KNEES — BergwijnSZN🇮🇹 (@Swenty_) March 20, 2020

IM ON MY KNEES!! PLEASE LEVY!! — Louis (@THFCLouis_) March 20, 2020

Yesssssss — Tom delia (@Tomdelia7) March 20, 2020

Pay it. — Ryan Perring (@RyanPerring) March 20, 2020

I BEGGGG — #Camavinga2020 28 🐧 (@Nxombele) March 20, 2020

This guy is class. Would be a huge outlay but somebody we desperately need #COYS #THFC https://t.co/BZzaS3C3Kx — Daniel Woodley (@dwoodley1990) March 20, 2020

He may not have really impressed so far and been publicly called out by manager Jose Mourinho, but that hasn’t stopped one fan drooling over the prospect of Tanguy Ndombele in a midfield trio with Camavinga and Giovani Lo Celso.

Calling it the “most exciting midfield in the league” is a slight exaggeration, but to be fair it wouldn’t be far off and would be one that should last Spurs for many, many years given Ndombele and Lo Celso are only 23 themselves.

Imagine Spurs with a midfield 3 of Camavinga, Lo Celso, Ndombele🤯That would be the most exciting midfield in the league https://t.co/grFMymDxR8 — Tyler (@7ylerSZN) March 20, 2020

While others were enjoying the link to Camavinga, they also weren’t optimistic about their chances of landing the 17-year-old.

They are right to think that too, especially if the club misses out on Champions League qualification and the teenager does draw bids from the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool.

If top-level European football is a key selling point and Spurs miss out, they won’t be in a good position.

Seen him 3/4 times. He’s phenomenal we won’t get him. https://t.co/1EDC7zTQpA — Chris (@chrislh1990) March 20, 2020

This kid is crazy talented. Doubt we’ll land it though. Every elite club in Europe is in for him. — Stephan (@FootballGogme) March 20, 2020

