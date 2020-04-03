Tottenham fans fume at official club Twitter post

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans are raging after the club posted on its official Twitter account on Friday – the first anniversary of moving into their new stadium.

While that may have been a special moment for the north London outfit, especially having spent a spell playing their home games at Wembley after leaving White Hart Lane, it hasn’t gone down well in the current circumstances.

Indeed, chairman Daniel Levy sent out a statement on Tuesday saying that the club had placed all 550 non-playing staff on the Government’s furlough scheme, meaning they will only receive 80% of their wages for April and May.

Meanwhile, as things stands, the players are continuing to be paid their full salaries.

The utter discontent from supporters is understandable because of that, as well as the fact that Levy received a £3m bonus on top of his £4m wage last year for his part in delivering the club’s new arena – despite it being late.

In addition, Tottenham were also ranked as the eighth-richest club in Deloitte’s football rich list, so it’s hardly a good look that they aren’t finding a way of paying their staff 100% of their salaries.

As you can see from the reaction below, Spurs supporters are fuming…

Unbelievable!!! Never been more embarrassed to be a spurs fan. Can’t believe you have the cheek to use the words OUR HOME because at home you look after your family(staff). Utter disgrace!!😡😡😡 https://t.co/b0VhgnxsQM — Lorraine (@Hotspur1972) April 3, 2020

One year later we are the most shameful club in the division. Enough with the words “OUR” and “Home” — Marc BA 🎙 ⚽ (@marc_ba12) April 3, 2020

Pay your staff. Levy out — ENICOUT🇮🇱 (@charlie_ls1) April 3, 2020

There’s a lot of money floating about in football. I reckon pay all your staff properly. I’m pretty embarrassed to be a Spurs supporter right now, tbh. — Jay Filmer (@UncleJaysus) April 3, 2020

And we lost our football club #enicout #levyout — Steve Owen (@SteveOwen16) April 3, 2020

Please stop, social media spin can’t remedy the situation you created. Here’s the tweet many of us want to see instead: 1. Non-playing staff restored to full wages

2. Directors, execs, players & other high earners (eg Jose) to take 20% pay cut for 3 months Simple right? — Just Jason (@fadetoblack777) April 3, 2020

And it’s been a disaster. Bring back Poch — Wade Yeoman (@WadeYeomanEsq) April 3, 2020

Been a disaster ever since. Worst thing to happen to the club — Glenn Merry (@glennjmerry) April 3, 2020

Stop filling up our Twitter with feel good twits now.

I love my #spurs but I feel so ashamed our decisions

*£60m+ profit last year

*Chairman with £3 million bonus

*Owner who lives in an tax haven

It embarrassing being a fan #spurs #thfc #COYS — David Vincent (@dgvincent1) April 3, 2020

Pay the people who work in it. embarrassing — duncan (@duncan_murray_) April 3, 2020

