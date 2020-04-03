 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Tottenham fans fume at official club Twitter post

by James Beavis share
2 minute read 3/4/2020 | 12:20pm

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans are raging after the club posted on its official Twitter account on Friday – the first anniversary of moving into their new stadium.

While that may have been a special moment for the north London outfit, especially having spent a spell playing their home games at Wembley after leaving White Hart Lane, it hasn’t gone down well in the current circumstances.

Indeed, chairman Daniel Levy sent out a statement on Tuesday saying that the club had placed all 550 non-playing staff on the Government’s furlough scheme, meaning they will only receive 80% of their wages for April and May.

Meanwhile, as things stands, the players are continuing to be paid their full salaries.

The utter discontent from supporters is understandable because of that, as well as the fact that Levy received a £3m bonus on top of his £4m wage last year for his part in delivering the club’s new arena – despite it being late.

In addition, Tottenham were also ranked as the eighth-richest club in Deloitte’s football rich list, so it’s hardly a good look that they aren’t finding a way of paying their staff 100% of their salaries.

As you can see from the reaction below, Spurs supporters are fuming…

