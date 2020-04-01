 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Tottenham fans fume at shocking Daniel Levy report

by James Beavis share
2 minute read 1/4/2020 | 07:00pm

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans are fuming after The Telegraph’s Twitter account relayed their own story saying Spurs chairman Daniel Levy told 550 staff that they were to be furloughed just 30 minutes before the official statement on Tuesday.

The announcement said that the non-playing staff would be partaking in the government’s 80% wage scheme for April and May, although the The Telegraph also report that employees have been encouraged to use their holiday allowance during this period.

The fact that the north London outfit are using the furlough scheme at all has to be seen as something of a surprise given their positive financial results and the fact that Levy received a £3m bonus on top of his £4m salary last year for his part in delivering the club’s new stadium.

Additionally, they were also ranked in eighth position in Deloitte’s 2020 football rich list.

Understandably given he isn’t the most popular figure at Tottenham, plenty of Spurs supporters are far from happy with the report saying staff were only told about their pay cuts half-an-hour being it was made public.

One fan said “Levy is sick”, while another described it as “despicable behaviour”.

The chairman’s popularity may have just suffered another beating based on the harsh reactions below…

In other Tottenham news, a Sunday Times journalist has destroyed Daniel Levy on Twitter after the club furloughed their non-playing staff

