Tottenham fans fume at shocking Daniel Levy report

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans are fuming after The Telegraph’s Twitter account relayed their own story saying Spurs chairman Daniel Levy told 550 staff that they were to be furloughed just 30 minutes before the official statement on Tuesday.

Exclusive: Tottenham staff were told of pay cut just 30 minutes before chairman Daniel Levy made the news public | @Matt_Law_DT https://t.co/gEn4m4d2Ng — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) April 1, 2020

The announcement said that the non-playing staff would be partaking in the government’s 80% wage scheme for April and May, although the The Telegraph also report that employees have been encouraged to use their holiday allowance during this period.

The fact that the north London outfit are using the furlough scheme at all has to be seen as something of a surprise given their positive financial results and the fact that Levy received a £3m bonus on top of his £4m salary last year for his part in delivering the club’s new stadium.

Additionally, they were also ranked in eighth position in Deloitte’s 2020 football rich list.

Understandably given he isn’t the most popular figure at Tottenham, plenty of Spurs supporters are far from happy with the report saying staff were only told about their pay cuts half-an-hour being it was made public.

One fan said “Levy is sick”, while another described it as “despicable behaviour”.

The chairman’s popularity may have just suffered another beating based on the harsh reactions below…

The people running this club make me sick 🥴 doing terrible things for us on and off the pitch — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) April 1, 2020

Levy is sick — Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) April 1, 2020

Time for Levy and co to go and sort out another construction project, their ideas on how to operate a FOOTBALL club are toxic.

Sell up #Enic – this is the final straw, despicable behaviour, should be thoroughly ashamed of yourselves. — Ross (@Pedders18) April 1, 2020

I want him out — George (@GEORGIE_35) April 1, 2020

Hate this man more than Arsenal. — 🇵🇹E17Spurs🇵🇹 (@OneHotspur91) April 1, 2020

A spurs fan here, and I feel utterly sick (but not surprised) about this. Levy is a vile and greedy man. I was hoping that their might be a statement from the players about offering some form of support to the staff affected, but the silence is deafening. — Chris (@ChrisLittle1983) April 1, 2020

That’s a disgrace but something none of us spurs fans can be surprised about at all — THFC Fans (@THFC__Fans) April 1, 2020

Woefully embarrassing. What is wrong with that man Levy😔 — Jo (@JoBoronte) April 1, 2020

I think levy has found a new low. Fans should turn their back on him in the new stadium, at a pre arranged minute, when football resumes just to let him know that fans of all clubs see him for the snake that he is. — Mike Arkwright (@mrarkers) April 1, 2020

