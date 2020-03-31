 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Tottenham fans react to Kalvin Phillips transfer revelation

Tottenham fans react to Kalvin Phillips transfer revelation

by James Beavis
31/3/2020 | 07:50pm

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after Ricky Sacks relayed an interview with reported transfer target Kalvin Phillips in FourFourTwo magazine, via The Sun, where he said he wants to spend his career at Leeds United.

Phillips said: “I want to spend my career at Leeds and see the club doing well in the Premier League.

“I’m just enjoying every minute right now.”

Football Insider reported last month that Spurs would join the race to sign the 24-year-old this summer if the Yorkshire outfit fail to win promotion to the Premier League, prior to the season coming to a standstill because of what is happening in the United Kingdom right now.

However, it appears as though the midfielder is ready to stay at Elland Road whatever happens, although Marcelo Bielsa’s men are in a good position at the top of the standings if and when the campaign resumes.

Phillips has certainly impressed from a defensive point of view for Leeds this term, winning 2.8 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game according to WhoScored, as well as averaging an impressive 1.9 key passes per outing in the Championship in 2019/20.

Meanwhile, Spurs have struggled defensively conceding 40 goals in 29 Premier League games, and it just hasn’t worked with the likes of Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele playing in the defensive midfield position.

Tottenham supporters have been quick to have their say on the Englishman’s comments, and while one said they “would have loved him at Spurs” and another was “gutted”, others suggested that they don’t believe this to be the end of the story.

Here is a selection of the Twitter reaction…

