Tottenham fans react to Kalvin Phillips transfer revelation

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after Ricky Sacks relayed an interview with reported transfer target Kalvin Phillips in FourFourTwo magazine, via The Sun, where he said he wants to spend his career at Leeds United.

Phillips said: “I want to spend my career at Leeds and see the club doing well in the Premier League.

“I’m just enjoying every minute right now.”

Football Insider reported last month that Spurs would join the race to sign the 24-year-old this summer if the Yorkshire outfit fail to win promotion to the Premier League, prior to the season coming to a standstill because of what is happening in the United Kingdom right now.

However, it appears as though the midfielder is ready to stay at Elland Road whatever happens, although Marcelo Bielsa’s men are in a good position at the top of the standings if and when the campaign resumes.

Phillips has certainly impressed from a defensive point of view for Leeds this term, winning 2.8 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game according to WhoScored, as well as averaging an impressive 1.9 key passes per outing in the Championship in 2019/20.

Meanwhile, Spurs have struggled defensively conceding 40 goals in 29 Premier League games, and it just hasn’t worked with the likes of Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele playing in the defensive midfield position.

Tottenham supporters have been quick to have their say on the Englishman’s comments, and while one said they “would have loved him at Spurs” and another was “gutted”, others suggested that they don’t believe this to be the end of the story.

Here is a selection of the Twitter reaction…

Great player, would of loved him at spurs, but great to still see some loyalty in football — BergwijnSZN🇮🇹 (@Swenty_) March 30, 2020

That’s too bad would have liked him here. Although if that is true and he is happy being on a Championship/relegation team every year of his career maybe not the best player to bring in. — Mike Cloud (@MikeCloud15) March 30, 2020

That’s some serious loyalty 🙌🏻👏🏻 — ShamitTHFC (@MadeByMaurico) March 30, 2020

If only we could’ve dodged the Jack Clarke bullet as well. — auggiemarch (@mrmarch__) March 31, 2020

Just about sums it up!! 🙄🙄 — Robert McAlister (@McBobbyBruce) March 31, 2020

Gutted, but glad to see he’s loyal — Jack (@jackrelton) March 30, 2020

@matt_tempest as if we thought we could get him 😂 — Mitch – (@mitch792) March 31, 2020

Loyalty but I’d more inclined to call it intelligence….he know if Leeds don’t get promoted in next year or two, the club will need to cash in on a prized asset…..still a fans favourite then — GC (@g10_c10) March 31, 2020

