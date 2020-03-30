Tottenham fans react as Levy & Mourinho disagree about Ndombele

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after a report by Foot Mercato, via Sport Witness, suggested that Spurs manager Jose Mourinho and chairman Daniel Levy disagree over the future of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The report by the French media outlet says that the 23-year-old’s future at the north London outfit may be in doubt because of Mourinho, who of course publicly criticised the Frenchman following the draw against Burnley at Turf Moor at the beginning of March.

Who is right about Ndombele: Mourinho or Levy?

Mourinho Vote Levy Vote

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be keen on the former Lyon player according to Foot Mercato, but they may face a battle with not only another club keen in Barcelona, but also with Levy.

The report says that the chairman believes Ndombele can still have a big future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite what has been a tough debut campaign, having cost £53.8m less than 12 months ago.

While there are a couple of Spurs supporters who have taken the side of Levy – something that probably doesn’t happen too often – the majority understandably are backing their experienced manager instead.

Here is a selection of the reaction…

The only time I’ll probably ever be team Levy — Altug Kop WBFF Pro (@AltuKop) March 30, 2020

I agree with Levy on this one. #COYS https://t.co/9mbZjhBqIv — Harry Hotspur (@HarryHotspurWHL) March 30, 2020

Mourinho is anti football so if u can’t kick long and tackle like a rugby player yr always gonna be fighting an uphill task. There is a place for Ndombele in that team — Robert Gibson (@gibbo2904) March 30, 2020

Jose isn’t wrong, it’s literally down to Tanguy whether or not his career will go down the drain or not. — • (@celsoball) March 30, 2020

So Daniel Levy is a football coach now? I am starting to see where the problem is with management and transfers. 😕 https://t.co/JvwwskUWoO — David Bristol (@DavidBristol17) March 30, 2020

What person in their right mind would take Levy’s opinion of a player over one of the most successful managers of all time?! — Dan (@ElCapitain82) March 30, 2020

I’m with Jose here — trevor brinkworth (@trevorbrinkwor2) March 30, 2020

