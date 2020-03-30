 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Tottenham fans react as Levy & Mourinho disagree about Ndombele

Tottenham fans react as Levy & Mourinho disagree about Ndombele

by James Beavis share
2 minute read 30/3/2020 | 07:00pm

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after a report by Foot Mercato, via Sport Witness, suggested that Spurs manager Jose Mourinho and chairman Daniel Levy disagree over the future of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The report by the French media outlet says that the 23-year-old’s future at the north London outfit may be in doubt because of Mourinho, who of course publicly criticised the Frenchman following the draw against Burnley at Turf Moor at the beginning of March.

Who is right about Ndombele: Mourinho or Levy?

Mourinho

Mourinho

Levy

Levy

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be keen on the former Lyon player according to Foot Mercato, but they may face a battle with not only another club keen in Barcelona, but also with Levy.

The report says that the chairman believes Ndombele can still have a big future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite what has been a tough debut campaign, having cost £53.8m less than 12 months ago.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Spurs discussion going on in the Vital Tottenham Forum! Click here to get involved!

While there are a couple of Spurs supporters who have taken the side of Levy – something that probably doesn’t happen too often – the majority understandably are backing their experienced manager instead.

Here is a selection of the reaction…

In other Tottenham news, Spurs fans have identified the 6 ft 4 colossus they want if Harry Kane leaves the club

Article title: Tottenham fans react as Levy & Mourinho disagree about Ndombele

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 