Tottenham fans rage at update on Jose Mourinho & Steve Hitchen

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans are raging after Ricky Sacks relayed a report from Football Insider saying that chief scout Steve Hitchen has been forced to take a pay cut, while Jose Mourinho is staying on his full salary.

Football Insider report that as well as having his recruitment department shut down, 44-year-old Hitchen is also part of the 550 non-playing staff who have been placed on the government’s furlough scheme.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

The story that adds while the Portuguese manager is, of course, not managing at the moment with football suspended at the current time, he is remaining on full pay – The Daily Mail reported this was £15m when he was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been the subject of criticism from journalists and supporters alike already this week following the staff furlough decision, and this latest report has got them fuming, too.

While one fan said “what a joke” about the report, another said they were “disgusted”.

It is fair to say that Tottenham as a whole isn’t a happy camp right now.

Here is a selection of the reaction…

Lost all respect for Levy. The club should be paying non playing staff and not abusing the furlough scheme. The players is a separate issue — Nick Gower (@CricketGrabber) April 2, 2020

What a joke — Just Jason (@fadetoblack777) April 2, 2020

Disgusted by these overpaid leaches of society. Mourinho/Levy and all the players should be giving up their entire salary to help those suffering during this time. Getting to the point where I’m done with football and especially Spurs currently. — Perry Walker (@pezzawalk) April 3, 2020

Disgusted — sabina nardell (@lillun6) April 2, 2020

I’m sorry but the players and coaches should be doing their bit during these difficult times. The players, coaches and senior staff members are the one’s who can afford to take serious pay cuts and they should be doing their bit NOT employees on small salaries… — Nick Flanagan (@NickSpurs11) April 2, 2020

Also just seen the club will cut the transfer budget for the new season. Even more pain to endure if this is the case! — Jeremy Nelson (@JeremyN23053803) April 3, 2020

Avarice — Craig Hallam (@craighallam) April 2, 2020

In other Tottenham news, one journalist has made a fresh Spurs transfer claim, suggested big Pochettino favourite could leave club this summer…