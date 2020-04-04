 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Tottenham fans rage at update on Jose Mourinho & Steve Hitchen

Tottenham fans rage at update on Jose Mourinho & Steve Hitchen

by James Beavis share
2 minute read 4/4/2020 | 07:20pm

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans are raging after Ricky Sacks relayed a report from Football Insider saying that chief scout Steve Hitchen has been forced to take a pay cut, while Jose Mourinho is staying on his full salary.

Football Insider report that as well as having his recruitment department shut down, 44-year-old Hitchen is also part of the 550 non-playing staff who have been placed on the government’s furlough scheme.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

The story that adds while the Portuguese manager is, of course, not managing at the moment with football suspended at the current time, he is remaining on full pay – The Daily Mail reported this was £15m when he was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been the subject of criticism from journalists and supporters alike already this week following the staff furlough decision, and this latest report has got them fuming, too.

While one fan said “what a joke” about the report, another said they were “disgusted”.

It is fair to say that Tottenham as a whole isn’t a happy camp right now.

Here is a selection of the reaction…

In other Tottenham news, one journalist has made a fresh Spurs transfer claim, suggested big Pochettino favourite could leave club this summer

Article title: Tottenham fans rage at update on Jose Mourinho & Steve Hitchen

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 