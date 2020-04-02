 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Tottenham fans react to Arkadiusz Milik link

Tottenham fans react to Arkadiusz Milik link

by James Beavis share
2 minute read 2/4/2020 | 07:00pm

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after Ricky Sacks relayed the news that the club is reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, as per Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The tweet from Schira didn’t have a great deal of information in it, simply stating that the Poland international could leave the Serie A outfit this summer, and that Spurs and Bundesliga outfit Schalke are keen on him.

The north London outfit’s troubles and lack of options without the injured Harry Kane in recent months surely show that they must sign a new centre-forward whenever the next transfer window is, and it appears as though Milik could be on their list of options.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Can you name the player?

The 26-year-old has a decent record of 46 goals in 109 appearances for the Naples-based outfit, but he has suffered with injury issues, too.

Indeed, according to Transfermarkt, he has missed 61 matches since the beginning of the 2016/17 campaign, including two serious knee injuries.

That record is something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by some Spurs supporters, as you can see below, with one individual describing him as a “good striker but Kane 2.0”.

Here is a selection of the reaction…

In other Tottenham news, Spurs fans are thrilled with a transfer link to a “class” Premier League star

Article title: Tottenham fans react to Arkadiusz Milik link

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 