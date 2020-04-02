Tottenham fans react to Arkadiusz Milik link

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after Ricky Sacks relayed the news that the club is reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, as per Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The tweet from Schira didn’t have a great deal of information in it, simply stating that the Poland international could leave the Serie A outfit this summer, and that Spurs and Bundesliga outfit Schalke are keen on him.

The north London outfit’s troubles and lack of options without the injured Harry Kane in recent months surely show that they must sign a new centre-forward whenever the next transfer window is, and it appears as though Milik could be on their list of options.

The 26-year-old has a decent record of 46 goals in 109 appearances for the Naples-based outfit, but he has suffered with injury issues, too.

Indeed, according to Transfermarkt, he has missed 61 matches since the beginning of the 2016/17 campaign, including two serious knee injuries.

That record is something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by some Spurs supporters, as you can see below, with one individual describing him as a “good striker but Kane 2.0”.

Here is a selection of the reaction…

No thanks — Kanser (@kanspurs) March 31, 2020

Need this in my life — (@WeHaveNoStriker) March 31, 2020

Decent player, but injury prone — *Sigh*eed (@west_saeeed) March 31, 2020

any backup striker that can breathe and has 2 legs sounds good to me — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) March 31, 2020

I like him — Chris G (@galvitron77) March 31, 2020

Quality striker… But kinda injury prone — Anthony Stylianou (@AnthonyStylian4) March 31, 2020

Good striker but Kane 2.0 — Camz❄️ (@camzsavage) March 31, 2020

Keen FC — auggiemarch (@mrmarch__) April 1, 2020

