Tottenham fans react to Jorman Campuzano transfer suggestion

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after TranSpurs relayed a story where goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga suggested Boca Juniors midfielder Jorman Campuzano as a potential signing for the north London outfit.

The Spurs stopper was being interviewed by radio station 94.7FM, with the quotes published by TYCsports.

Gazzaniga said: “If Mourinho asks me for a reinforcement of Argentine soccer, I tell him to bring Jorman Campuzano.”

Obviously, it is unlikely that Jose Mourinho will ask one of his players for some transfer tips, but it is interesting that the former Southampton keeper has suggested a defensive midfielder.

It is a position where Tottenham look to need reinforcements, with Victor Wanyama leaving for America and the likes of Harry Winks, Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele not really being up to scratch when they have featured there.

The 5 foot 9 midfielder has made 33 appearances for Boca, and the 23-year-old showed that he isn’t afraid of putting his foot in having picked up 11 yellow cards in 33 outings for previous club Atletico Nacional.

How many signings do Spurs need?

Less than 3 Vote 3 Vote 4 Vote 5+ Vote

Some of the Spurs supporters have clearly been looking the midfielder up on YouTube if they hadn’t heard of him before, with one comparing him to a “young Mousa Dembele” – a player Tottenham are arguably yet to replace unless Ndombele comes good.

Here is just a selection of the reaction…

I was thinking “WHO?” but actually would be all over this type of player…https://t.co/0Q2JjdGzhQ Obviously YouTube means nothing 🙄 but still — GazzaSZN🧤 (@gazzaSZN) April 1, 2020

Actually the type of player we should be looking at for dm — BergwijnSZN🇮🇹 (@Swenty_) April 1, 2020

I know only youtube but exactly the type of player we should be looking at!https://t.co/jTJcqLa0fd — Kieron Timms (@Timmsy03) April 1, 2020

Jesus this is young Mousa Dembele! — Alexander Scott (@Alexdzholev) April 1, 2020

Agent Paulo ✍️✍️ — Skippy szn 🇮🇪💥 (@skipp29szn) April 1, 2020

Bring him in Gazza knows — Nothing at the back fc (at 🏡) (@kaneswhoree) April 1, 2020

Yes yes yes omg — Jade/ToDareIsToDo (@Simons_spurs) April 1, 2020

