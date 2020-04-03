Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after TranSpurs relayed a story where goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga suggested Boca Juniors midfielder Jorman Campuzano as a potential signing for the north London outfit.
The Spurs stopper was being interviewed by radio station 94.7FM, with the quotes published by TYCsports.
Gazzaniga said: “If Mourinho asks me for a reinforcement of Argentine soccer, I tell him to bring Jorman Campuzano.”
Obviously, it is unlikely that Jose Mourinho will ask one of his players for some transfer tips, but it is interesting that the former Southampton keeper has suggested a defensive midfielder.
It is a position where Tottenham look to need reinforcements, with Victor Wanyama leaving for America and the likes of Harry Winks, Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele not really being up to scratch when they have featured there.
The 5 foot 9 midfielder has made 33 appearances for Boca, and the 23-year-old showed that he isn’t afraid of putting his foot in having picked up 11 yellow cards in 33 outings for previous club Atletico Nacional.
Some of the Spurs supporters have clearly been looking the midfielder up on YouTube if they hadn’t heard of him before, with one comparing him to a “young Mousa Dembele” – a player Tottenham are arguably yet to replace unless Ndombele comes good.
Here is just a selection of the reaction…
Gazza knows ball https://t.co/zdpKmzh1zT
— eemil (@COYSEemiI) April 1, 2020
I was thinking “WHO?” but actually would be all over this type of player…https://t.co/0Q2JjdGzhQ
Obviously YouTube means nothing 🙄 but still
— GazzaSZN🧤 (@gazzaSZN) April 1, 2020
Actually the type of player we should be looking at for dm
— BergwijnSZN🇮🇹 (@Swenty_) April 1, 2020
I know only youtube but exactly the type of player we should be looking at!https://t.co/jTJcqLa0fd
— Kieron Timms (@Timmsy03) April 1, 2020
Jesus this is young Mousa Dembele!
— Alexander Scott (@Alexdzholev) April 1, 2020
Agent Paulo ✍️✍️
— Skippy szn 🇮🇪💥 (@skipp29szn) April 1, 2020
Bring him in Gazza knows
— Nothing at the back fc (at 🏡) (@kaneswhoree) April 1, 2020
Yes yes yes omg
— Jade/ToDareIsToDo (@Simons_spurs) April 1, 2020
In other Tottenham news, talkSPORT pundit Adrian Durham has launched a brutal attack on Harry Kane & Jose Mourinho…