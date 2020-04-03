Tottenham fans drool over Dean Henderson transfer link

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left drooling after Ricky Sacks relayed a Football London report saying Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson could be an option for Spurs this summer.

The Football London story was talking about the Hugo Lloris dilemma manager Jose Mourinho has ahead of the summer transfer window, given he is beginning to make more and more errors.

The report brought up Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana who has already been linked with a move to north London, before it went on to say that Henderson and Burnley stopper Nick Pope could be potential options nearer to home.

Indeed, the former’s future at Old Trafford may well be up in the air at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old is currently enjoying a second successful loan spell with Sheffield United in the Premier League, but the Blades have no option to buy with the goalkeeper signing a new contract with the Red Devils before moving to Bramall Lane on a temporary basis last summer.

The potential issue is whether the 6 foot 2 goalkeeper would be willing to sit on the bench for his parent club, with David De Gea surely unlikely to relinquish his number one spot anytime soon.

Should he be promised first-team football by Spurs and Mourinho for example, he and United may well be left with a decision to make.

Is Dean Henderson better than Lloris?

Yes Vote No Vote

Spurs supporters on Twitter certainly seem thrilled by the link to the 6 foot 2 star, although some aren’t sure whether they could actually sign him.

Here is a selection of the reaction…

This is great if true — Rasmus🇫🇮 | (@RasmusCOYS) April 1, 2020

I would love him at spurs but I can’t see United letting him go, he’s clearly their future #1 — Sir Henry Hotspur (@HH_Explores) April 1, 2020

yes finally some good news — unfit tanguy (@red_fly10) April 1, 2020

would be amazing, but can’t see United selling him permanently — JK (@DonJose___) April 1, 2020

Welll well Well I know this is a lie but I would love him — Fulltime Hero (@JordanTheHero_) April 1, 2020

That’s what we need — yacine ff (@FfYacine) April 1, 2020

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Donny Sunshine (@iamjboldsy_) April 1, 2020

