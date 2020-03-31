Tottenham fans react as club prepares Dejan Lovren offer

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after Spurs fan account The Spurs Web relayed a report from TEAMtalk saying that the club are ready to make an offer for Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren this summer.

Tottenham are ready to make an offer for Dejan Lovren alongside a host of other Premier League clubs for a summer transfer. Lovren is tempted with a potential move to the capital. [TEAMtalk] pic.twitter.com/lECm3RdaBs — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) March 30, 2020

The exclusive report from TEAMtalk says that Tottenham are one of four London clubs keen to bring the 30-year-old to the English capital during the next transfer window, with Arsenal, West Ham United and Crystal Palace the other three potential suitors.

The Croatia international, who helped his nation reach the 2018 World Cup final, has often found himself as Jurgen Klopp’s fourth-choice option when all of the Merseyside outfit’s centre-halves have been fit this term, and came under criticism from supporters on Twitter for his display in the 3-0 defeat against Watford at the beginning of this month – the result brought an end to their unbeaten top flight record in 2019/20.

Lovren actually shone under ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino at Southampton previously, but you would have to question whether he is what Jose Mourinho needs right now in terms of strengthening his backline.

That said, with just over 12 months left on his contract at Anfield and with Klopp willing to let him go according to TEAMtalk, perhaps a potentially cheap deal could be tempting for Mourinho and Daniel Levy.

Tottenham supporters certainly aren’t keen on the move, as you can see below, with one individual saying “please no”, while another said “this’ll 100% make Harry Kane stay” – we assume there was a large amount of tongue-in-cheek used with the latter comment.

Of course, the England captain suggested in an Instagram Q&A with Jamie Redknapp, via The Guardian, on Sunday that he wouldn’t stick around unless the club meets his ambitions.

Here is a selection of the full reaction…

I will actually stop supporting Tottenham if we sign this clown. I’m 100% serious https://t.co/TK4iZWsZo3 — CHARLIECOYS (@CJB1992) March 30, 2020

Why did I support this club I hate my life https://t.co/ls4OM3FsB0 — kyle 🏝 (@nimaifanclub) March 30, 2020

Please no. Liverpool can’t wait to get rid of him so why should we take him even if Liverpool are miles ahead of us. — Darren Richards (@DarrenR28) March 30, 2020

Oh behave. — Richie (@Richie88571618) March 30, 2020

Hope this isnt true.

Lovren is awful and shows massive lack of ambition if we even consider what is a mid table player at best — Tony Smith ↗️ (@tsmith1873) March 30, 2020

Really? Please, no! — Simon Lemos (@simon_lemos) March 30, 2020

Don’t you dare allow it levy — Greg Calloway (@GregCalloway10) March 30, 2020

