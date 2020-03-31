 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Tottenham fans react to Harry Kane comments on future

by James Beavis share
2 minute read 31/3/2020 | 07:30am

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter following Harry Kane’s latest comments on his future with the club.

Speaking to Jamie Redknapp in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, via The Guardian, the 26-year-old said he wouldn’t stay with Spurs “for the sake of it”, if there are no signs that they will match his ambitions.

Part of that, of course, will be to win trophies, which is something he is yet to experience during his spell with the north London outfit.

Having scored 181 goals in 278 appearances in total for Tottenham, it is clear to see how important he has become even if injuries – like the hamstring one he is currently recovering from now – have sometimes hampered him at crucial periods.

In terms of Kane’s comments, the next transfer window could prove to be a hugely important one for Jose Mourinho and chairman Daniel Levy, with it being clear this season that this is a Spurs squad that is in need of a revamp – especially from a defensive point of view.

Tottenham supporters were asked by fan account SpursWeb on Twitter how they were feeling personally about the situation following the Sunday update, and they were quick to respond.

One described the comments as “inevitable”, while another suggested “Levy will have blood on his hands if he leaves” – both are pretty spot on.

Here is a selection of the reaction…

