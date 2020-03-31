Tottenham fans react to Harry Kane comments on future

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter following Harry Kane’s latest comments on his future with the club.

Speaking to Jamie Redknapp in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, via The Guardian, the 26-year-old said he wouldn’t stay with Spurs “for the sake of it”, if there are no signs that they will match his ambitions.

Do you trust Levy & ENIC to deliver for Harry Kane?

Yes Vote No Vote

Part of that, of course, will be to win trophies, which is something he is yet to experience during his spell with the north London outfit.

Having scored 181 goals in 278 appearances in total for Tottenham, it is clear to see how important he has become even if injuries – like the hamstring one he is currently recovering from now – have sometimes hampered him at crucial periods.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Spurs discussion going on in the Vital Tottenham Forum! Click here to get involved!

In terms of Kane’s comments, the next transfer window could prove to be a hugely important one for Jose Mourinho and chairman Daniel Levy, with it being clear this season that this is a Spurs squad that is in need of a revamp – especially from a defensive point of view.

Tottenham supporters were asked by fan account SpursWeb on Twitter how they were feeling personally about the situation following the Sunday update, and they were quick to respond.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

One described the comments as “inevitable”, while another suggested “Levy will have blood on his hands if he leaves” – both are pretty spot on.

Here is a selection of the reaction…

Wake up call for Levy — Rasmus🇫🇮 | (@RasmusCOYS) March 29, 2020

Don’t blame him at all. The best player in a generation needs a club/chairman/board that matches his ambition. We need to back Jose and sign players on Kanes level. — Tangangaroo (@1882N17) March 29, 2020

Don’t blame him. — Graham O’hare (@GrahamOhare) March 29, 2020

Like Levy will have blood on his hands if he leaves. Time to invest because he doesn’t deserve to play for a club that shows zero ambition at all. Back Jose next window all the way — LR (@THFC_LR) March 29, 2020

He said he’s staying as long as the club shows ambition. The best stadium in the world, Most decorated manager in football, increasing amount of spending. I’m not worried at all — Lawrence🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌐 (@TierOneToby) March 29, 2020

Not surprised. He must look at some of the rubbish we have now as first choices and think what the hell happened in 2 years?! Winks, sissoko, Davies, Aurier, and Sanchez aren’t good enough to start for us if we want to be a top team. Down to levy… — James Thrussell (@ThrussellJames) March 29, 2020

His comments were inevitable, unless we show ambition by signing quality he will leave and I won’t blame him in the slightest. Sadly, I believe that Levy still won’t spend on the team. Levy has been and always will be the factor holding us back. — Roge Henlow ⚽️ (@Rog_THFC) March 30, 2020

Fair enough — Dan der vaart 👨‍👩‍👧 (@DTchupan) March 29, 2020

In other Tottenham news, Spurs fans have identified the 6 ft 4 colossus they want if Harry Kane does leave the club…