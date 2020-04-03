Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting to Dan Kilpatrick’s tweet on Thursday, after he provided an update on Son Heung-min’s situation.
Reports from South Korea had suggested that the Spurs forward could return to his home country to complete his mandatory military service, and Kilpatrick has confirmed it in an Evening Standard article.
The report says that the 27-year-old is hoping to complete his national service during the current break from football, with it surely being unlikely that the English top-flight campaign will resume on April 30 at the earliest, as per the previous update from the Premier League.
If the halt to proceedings is extended, then it should give the attacker the opportunity to complete it without disturbing his Tottenham career too much.
The Evening Standard says he arrived in Seoul on Sunday and is spending 14 days in quarantine as he recovers from the fractured arm he suffered in England, which required surgery and left him on the sidelines prior to football being postponed indefinitely.
Plenty of Spurs have had their say on Kilpatrick’s update, with many clearly feeling it could be the ideal scenario.
Here is just a selection of the reaction…
