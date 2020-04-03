Tottenham fans react to Daniel Levy’s stadium naming rights setback

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after Ricky Sacks relayed a report from The Telegraph saying Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be forced to reduce his naming rights for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The report says that he had hoped to secure a deal worth £375m over 15 years for the north London outfit, but the financial implications of the recent situation in the United Kingdom and their slump in form following a really poor 2019/20 campaign means the 58-year-old needs to have a rethink.

A potential £375m deal would have been a world-record for Tottenham and their owners, but it appears to be a pipe dream now because of the affect the current issues will have on the economy.

It’s fair to say that Levy isn’t the most popular among Spurs fans at the best of times, but the recent announcement that all 550 non-playing staff have been placed on the government’s furlough scheme – in conjunction with the fact he picked up a £3m bonus on top of his £4m salary last year – means he is hugely unpopular right now.

That bad feeling is clearly shown below despite what is a setback for Tottenham as a whole, with one fan suggesting it is “what he deserves”.

Here is the full reaction…

They deserve all the bad things that come their way, some soulless people running this club its embarrassing. — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) April 2, 2020

That crook deserves nothing, sooner he and Lewis are gone the better — Dominic Levene (@domlevene) April 2, 2020

My heart bleeds. — Adam Byrne 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺 (@_Adam_Byrne_) April 2, 2020

And levy would of got a nice pay rise no doubt — RSpurs1980(“Don’t get your hopes up.”Levy 2020) (@RSpurs1980) April 3, 2020

That’s alot of yachts — Glen (@glenboddle) April 2, 2020

Brilliant. Good news. Gets what he deserves for being greedy. — kev_simmonds (@SimmondsKev) April 3, 2020

Daniel Levy overprices himself out of the market! Imagine my shock! Absolute parasite of a man — fridge (@edraine) April 2, 2020

