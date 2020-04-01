Tottenham fans react to Daniel Levy’s stance on Harry Kane future

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after Ricky Sacks relayed a report from Football Insider saying Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has no intention of selling Harry Kane.

Of course, the England captain said in an Instagram Q&A with Jamie Redknapp, via The Guardian, on Sunday that he wouldn’t stay with the north London outfit “for the sake of it” if they aren’t meeting his ambitions.

However, Football Insider have since reported that Levy and the club don’t want to lose the 26-year-old, and they are adamant that they are going to give him the platform to achieve what he wants to in a white shirt.

It is certainly a big claim if true, given the Tottenham squad looks to need a lot of work whenever the next transfer window will be, given they are 41 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League, and have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Champions League this term.

Defensive additions look to be key with Jan Vertonghen out of contract this summer and Toby Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris not looking to be as solid as they once were, and that will require transfer funds for Jose Mourinho.

Plenty of Spurs supporters don’t seem confident that Levy will deliver as this report suggests, with one individual saying “more lies”, and another saying “talk is cheap”.

Check out the full reaction below…

The one time I’d rather Levy cash in while we still can. Don’t let Eriksen repeat itself. https://t.co/eJxBclnt09 — JC McLean (@JCMSpurs) March 30, 2020

If he wants to go , unfortunately we should let him. It’s not his fault we have built a fabulous stadium and he deserves to win things. I don’t want him to go but I don’t blame him — LordCVandingo (@lordcvandingo) March 31, 2020

I hope he realises that means more than 50 million quid. Three world class players would be upwards of 300 million. — Bill Fitzgerald (@thfcbill) March 30, 2020

Bro that’s give me some sort of relief — Dipankar Kundu (@Dipanka12764189) March 30, 2020

Yeh right ! — Chris earley (@BigearlsChris) March 30, 2020

More lies — Glen (@gleng1882) March 30, 2020

I just hope we don’t sell it wrong like Eriksen — Ivan Duran (@inaias111) March 30, 2020

Just like modric and Bale, had no intention of selling them either.. — graham (@grahamroon) March 30, 2020

Talk is cheap – that’s why Levy loves it so much! — Shropshire Hotspur ENIC & VAR Out (@FreindlyFire01) March 30, 2020

