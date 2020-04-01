 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Tottenham fans react as Fernando Llorente sale criticised

by James Beavis share
2 minute read 1/4/2020 | 12:55pm

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after Football London’s Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold criticised the club’s decision to let Fernando Llorente leave last summer.

The website’s Tottenham news Twitter account relayed the comment from a Q&A Gold conducted, where he was discussing the need for the north London outfit and manager Jose Mourinho to find a replacement for the giant Spaniard.

Of course, Spurs have been left without a senior recognised striker in recent months after Harry Kane suffered a serious hamstring injury on New Year’s Day against Southampton, which has left Mourinho in a though situation with the likes of Dele Alli and Lucas Moura filling in up top.

Meanwhile, Llorente joined Napoli and has scored four goals in 24 outings for the Serie A outfit, with the majority of his outings coming from the substitutes’ bench with just four starts to his name, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, he would have given Tottenham a focal point and some much-needed respite in the absence of Kane, with Gold labelling the call not to hand him a new contract last summer as a “poor decision”.

Many Spurs supporters agree with the journalist as you can see below, with one saying “I’d pin that on Poch”, obviously believing that the Argentine was to blame for the 35-year-old’s departure.

Here is a selection of the reaction…

