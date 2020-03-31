Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting to a post by Ricky Sacks on Twitter after a report by Football London saying Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope could be a signing option for them this summer.
The report was talking about the dilemma Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has over number-one stopper Hugo Lloris during the next transfer window, with mistakes beginning to creep into his game.
There is no doubt that the 2018 World Cup winner has let his standards slip in recent seasons, for example his mistake that allowed Southampton striker Danny Ings to score in September, as well as two strikes it appeared as though he could have done better with during the club’s Champions League exit to RB Leipzig earlier this month.
The report named the Clarets and England keeper as a potential target for the north London outfit, and the 27-year-old would certainly be an interesting choice.
Indeed, he has kept a Premier League high of 11 clean sheets during the 2019/20 campaign to date – an impressive record for Sean Dyche’s men.
Plenty of Spurs fans certainly seem thrilled with the link to the 6 ft 3 stopper, with one individual labelling him as a “tremendous player”.
Here is just a selection of the Twitter reaction…
Decent
— Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) March 29, 2020
Yeah I’d take him
— ᴀʟᴇx (@_10kanee) March 29, 2020
Make so much sense
— David Irving (@davidirving1985) March 29, 2020
Now that would be a good signing ⚽️👍
— Brian A Beatty (@BeattyBrian) March 29, 2020
Nick Pope is exactly the Keeper we should sign as IMO he is a tremendous Player and has plenty of scope to be our Number 1 for quite a while.
— David Mullen (@dave2dare) March 30, 2020
Get it done
— Munz (@MunzGary) March 29, 2020
This would be an AMAZING grab ⚽️
— Raj Nagarkatti (@rajnagarkatti) March 29, 2020
Pope would be a great signing for Spurs, Lloris’ time is up now in my opinion
— Dan (@DanPenfold91) March 30, 2020
