Tottenham fans react to surprise Simone Inzaghi report

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur supporters have been reacting on Twitter after fan account Spurs Web relayed a report by the print version of Il Messaggero, via Sport Witness, saying Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi was Daniel Levy’s first-choice option to replace Mauricio Pochettino, rather than Jose Mourinho.

The report says that Levy was ‘precisely thinking’ about bringing the Italian to north London, but it failed to happen as Mourinho was appointed in November less than 12 hours after Pochettino’s sacking was announced.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

Inzaghi has gone on to impress in Serie A again this term, leading the Rome-based outfit to second in the standings before the current break to proceedings.

The story is certainly an interesting one in many ways, as the 43-year-old appears to be far more similar to Pochettino than the current Spurs boss is, if they wanted to carry on in a similar vein and with a similar strategy to when the Argentine was at the helm.

Spurs supporters have been quick to have their say on the report, which has to be described as a surprise given Levy said on the announcement of the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss that he was “one of the most successful managers in football”.

Some fans have acknowledged that fact in suggesting the story isn’t true, but others have suggested they would like Inzaghi in the future.

Check out the reaction below…

I’d love him as our next manager. Love a good Italiana 3atb https://t.co/x14fC4iMJw — MK🎗️ (@TongeeNdombeIe) March 30, 2020

Let’s see if he’s free in November. — Stuart Peel (@JedLomax) March 30, 2020

I don’t believe it. Levy has tried to sign Jose 3 times. He met him in October in Dubai. — Tony (@AnthonySJ) March 30, 2020

Journalists feeling bored I see. ……..💤💤💤 — Lisa W (@LisaWil40624103) March 30, 2020

Levy has himself said that Jose was always n1 priority — Rasmus🇫🇮 | (@RasmusCOYS) March 30, 2020

Take him ASAP, won’t have to pay him 15m a year either for Dyche tactics either — . (@njogbele) March 30, 2020

In other Tottenham news, Stan Collymore has launched a scathing attack on Spurs & Daniel Levy after Tuesday announcement…