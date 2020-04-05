 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Tottenham fans react to Thomas Gronnemark comments

by James Beavis share
2 minute read 5/4/2020 | 06:55pm

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after Spurs fan account Talking THFC relayed comments from Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark, who suggested he could work with the north London outfit next season.

In an interview with Kicker, he claimed he could leave the Reds to join another club in the summer.

He has since clarified his comments on Twitter, saying: “Just to put everything straight. I’m a freelancer. I make new contracts every summer. The mentioned clubs are just random to explain my position as a freelancer.

“I’m very happy at LFC (Liverpool). Let’s see what the future brings. Stay safe.”

From that we can take it as clear that the Dane was suggesting clubs he could join because of his position as a freelancer, but you do have to wonder if it’s something Jose Mourinho could take an interest in.

As The Daily Mail reports, the Merseyside outfit have successfully used his techniques across both the first team and the academy since the 44-year-old’s arrival at Anfield 18 months ago, and it has helped Jurgen Klopp’s men from an attacking point of view.

It might not be a priority for Spurs right now, but it is surely something that could work for them – and players like Serge Aurier who are committing too many foul throws – in the future.

More than one Tottenham supporter has mentioned Aurier with their reactions to the story, while another said it “sounds ominous”, thinking that it could make them a team that just lump throw-ins into the box.

Here is just a selection of the reaction…

