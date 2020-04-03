 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Tottenham fans react to Juan Foyth future admission

Tottenham fans react to Juan Foyth future admission

by James Beavis share
2 minute read 3/4/2020 | 09:20pm

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter following an honest admission by Juan Foyth on his future in an interview with TNT Sports, as relayed by Ricky Sacks on the popular social media platform.

The 5 foot 10 defender said about his future at the north London outfit: “If they won’t count on me, the best thing will be to find another club. I would like to stay in Europe, all leagues have a high level. My aim is to just play football.”

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Can you name the player?

While the 22-year-old has suffered from injury issues during the 2019/20 season, he has featured for just 262 minutes in all competitions in total, and has struggled to even make the matchday squad on occasions under Jose Mourinho.

As things stand, it appears as though the South American has fallen behind the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga in centre-back pecking order, and that isn’t great if he wants more game-time if and when the campaign restarts, or even next term.

It is no surprise then that he is talking about a potential exit, but supporters seem pretty positive on the Argentine’s future.

There are those who would like to see him stay and be given a proper opportunity, while others feel he could benefit from a loan move away.

What should Tottenham do with Foyth?

Sell

Sell

Keep

Keep

Check out a selection of the reaction below…

In other Tottenham news, one journalist’s fresh transfer claim on Friday suggests Pochettino favourite could be on his way out of Spurs

Article title: Tottenham fans react to Juan Foyth future admission

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 