Tottenham fans react to Juan Foyth future admission

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter following an honest admission by Juan Foyth on his future in an interview with TNT Sports, as relayed by Ricky Sacks on the popular social media platform.

The 5 foot 10 defender said about his future at the north London outfit: “If they won’t count on me, the best thing will be to find another club. I would like to stay in Europe, all leagues have a high level. My aim is to just play football.”

While the 22-year-old has suffered from injury issues during the 2019/20 season, he has featured for just 262 minutes in all competitions in total, and has struggled to even make the matchday squad on occasions under Jose Mourinho.

As things stand, it appears as though the South American has fallen behind the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga in centre-back pecking order, and that isn’t great if he wants more game-time if and when the campaign restarts, or even next term.

It is no surprise then that he is talking about a potential exit, but supporters seem pretty positive on the Argentine’s future.

There are those who would like to see him stay and be given a proper opportunity, while others feel he could benefit from a loan move away.

What should Tottenham do with Foyth?

Sell Vote Keep Vote

Check out a selection of the reaction below…

Needs a loan. Top potential but costs us with too many mistakes — BergwijnSZN🇮🇹 (@Swenty_) April 1, 2020

He’s a good player. We deffo shouldn’t sell. 100% loan needed. — 🇧🇪james🇰🇷 (@thfcjames__) April 2, 2020

Completely agree. A player of his age needs game time week in week out in the first team. Sadly however he clearly isn’t our level and lacks physicality of a premier league centre back mixed with mistakes. Will never get past jan, toby, sanchez and now tanganga — Harry Levy® (@HazzyLevy) April 2, 2020

He’s got potential. Would be foolish to let him leave — Lo Celso FC (@yngchipps) April 2, 2020

Not really sure what Foyth has done wrong. Was showing a lot of promise when Poch was here. — Rob G. (@rdjgod) April 2, 2020

Looked good at RB as well as CB he will make mistakes he’s young will bare fruit we’ve all seen enough that’s he’s good enough 🤞🏻 — TheBigBad🐺 (@mattwolf25) April 2, 2020

Loan needed. Bin jose as well — Watson (@watson_THFC) April 2, 2020

