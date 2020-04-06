Tottenham fans react to transfer links with Baptiste Santamaria

Loads of Tottenham fans have been reacting to the latest transfer link, as the club are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Baptiste Santamaria.

According to The Express, Leicester are hoping to repeat their incredible N’Golo Kante swoop with a move for Santamaria, who plays as a defensive midfielder for Angers in Ligue 1.

However, the report also claims the 25 year-old has been watched by Tottenham and Everton, with Spurs keeping tabs on a possible summer move.

The Lilywhites are without a truly top class defensive midfielder at the moment – Eric Dier has been heavily criticised by fans, who want to see the England star in defence instead, while Victor Wanyama left the club earlier this year.

Tanguy Ndombele meanwhile has struggled to settle in England, and so perhaps Santamaria could play a more defensive role and allow the record signing to move further forward and flourish.

The Angers man averaged a whopping 3.3 tackles per game in France before the season was suspended, and you can find some of the best fan reactions to the links down below…

I’d take him — 👑 (@Tangangbusiness) April 5, 2020

Thoughts are never heard of him before today.

Would much rather we go and buy a young CDM

my two preferences would be Soumare or Camavinga. Both are valued around £40m which could end up as a bargain.. — SpursSignSomeoneGoodInSummer (@SpursTransfer10) April 5, 2020

Maybe harsh, but seems a lower tier buy and smacks of Stambouli. — Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) April 5, 2020

Definitely a risk. However money is tight after this virus. For everyone. We need to get lucky on a signing or two — Manoamano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Manoama89203646) April 5, 2020

Better than camavinga?! 🧐🧐 — TheFootyCafe (@TheFootyCafe) April 5, 2020

Every CM that comes from France is dubbed the next Kante. Have a day off. — archer (@archermonkeys) April 5, 2020