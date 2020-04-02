Tottenham fans react as club receive UEFA fine

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after fan account The Spurs Web relayed the news that Spurs have been fined €20,000 by UEFA for the late kick-off of their Champions League tie against RB Leipzig in north London.

The incident occurred during the first leg of their last 16 tie against the Bundesliga outfit on February 19, with the game starting three minutes after it should have.

As per The Independent, while manager Jose Mourinho was listed as being the one to blame for the delay, the information from UEFA doesn’t actually disclose the reasons as to why the Portuguese caused it.

It is obviously quite an avoidable reason for the club to be penalised financially – however small it may be – and many Spurs supporters have chosen to point the finger at their boss.

It would have been hoped that he could turn Tottenham’s season around when he replaced Mauricio Pochettino back in November, but it hasn’t quite worked out like that as they now trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by 41 points with nine matches still left to play.

In addition, they have since been knocked out of the Champions League and the FA Cup, as their trophy drought looks set to continue.

One fan said that the former Manchester United and Chelsea chief is “wrecking our club”, while another suggested “maybe he’s the virus”.

