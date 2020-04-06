Tottenham fans react to Willian & Giroud transfer report

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans on reacted after Twitter fan account The Spurs Web relayed a story from TEAMtalk saying that manager Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Chelsea duo Olivier Giroud and Willian this summer.

The report says that the north London outfit will offer the France international a multi-year contract to convince him to join them.

It also says that they are the only option the 2018 World Cup winner is considering in the Premier League, following interest from Newcastle, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton in the previous 12 months.

TEAMtalk add that Mourinho is also interested in signing long-term target Willian on a free having been told that his transfer budget is going to be slashed during the next transfer window, having wanted him when he was Manchester United boss.

The duo would certainly bring some experience to the Tottenham squad, and Giroud in particular could prove to be a crucial addition with Spurs having no experienced back-up to Harry Kane, as has been shown in the England international’s absence in recent months – they went six matches without a win before the current halt to proceedings.

Supporters of the north London outfit appear pretty split on links to the pair, as you can see below.

Here is a selection of the reaction…

This season’s Redknapp and Poyet https://t.co/kpyFKxSZSZ — Enter Ndombele’s Belly (@thedarkpav) April 4, 2020

Wouldn’t have them anywhere near the club — Garry O’ Connor (@gocspurs82) April 4, 2020

2nd division ambition — FKA Falafel (@FalafelFpl) April 4, 2020

Please William no, he hates Spurs — jessie navajas (@jessienavajas2) April 5, 2020

Football Journalists get paid so much money for making stuff up and hazarding guesses

Even though 99% of their guesses always end up not happening time after time, their only accountability is getting the gullible to believe their nonsense

Ridiculous — The Green Manalishi (@TwoProngCrown) April 4, 2020

yes please — Awosika✊ (@Iam_toluu) April 4, 2020

I don’t know if adding players in their 30s is the right way to strengthen your squad. — Alfonso Frias (@AFrias81) April 4, 2020

