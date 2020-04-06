 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Tottenham fans react to Willian & Giroud transfer report

by James Beavis share
2 minute read 6/4/2020 | 08:40am

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans on reacted after Twitter fan account The Spurs Web relayed a story from TEAMtalk saying that manager Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Chelsea duo Olivier Giroud and Willian this summer.

The report says that the north London outfit will offer the France international a multi-year contract to convince him to join them.

It also says that they are the only option the 2018 World Cup winner is considering in the Premier League, following interest from Newcastle, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton in the previous 12 months.

TEAMtalk add that Mourinho is also interested in signing long-term target Willian on a free having been told that his transfer budget is going to be slashed during the next transfer window, having wanted him when he was Manchester United boss.

The duo would certainly bring some experience to the Tottenham squad, and Giroud in particular could prove to be a crucial addition with Spurs having no experienced back-up to Harry Kane, as has been shown in the England international’s absence in recent months – they went six matches without a win before the current halt to proceedings.

Supporters of the north London outfit appear pretty split on links to the pair, as you can see below.

Would Willian & Giroud be good signings?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Here is a selection of the reaction…

Article title: Tottenham fans react to Willian & Giroud transfer report

