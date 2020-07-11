Tottenham fans split on latest Willian update

Seven years after it was initially supposed to happen, Tottenham may finally be on the verge of signing Willian.

The Brazillian’s contract is up this summer, and recent reports from Football Insider indicate that the north London club are the frontrunners for his signature, stating that Jose Mourinho’s side have made an offer to the winger.

This news seems to have divided the Tottenham fanbase, and you can understand why.

On his day, Willian is undoubtedly a top-class player, he’s got two Premier League winners medals to his name, and he’s provided four goals and two assists since football came back.

However, he may not be what Spurs need right now.

Tottenham already have an abundance of wingers in the shape of Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn, and with the Chelsea wide man turning 32 next month, the fact that he wants a three-year contract could be a cause for concern as footballers tend to start declining as they enter their mid-30s.

There was certainly a vocal section of Spurs fans on Twitter who didn’t want to see him join the club.

If we sign willian, im done with this club! — KireeriK (@N17PochMagicMan) July 11, 2020

No thanks — Gary (@DailyDouble100) July 11, 2020

Ahh yes, because we definitely need another winger right now — SB (@browniespurs) July 11, 2020

Others hoped that Tottenham would secure his signature, and once again, you can see where they’re coming from.

Nine Premier League goals this season from the Brazil international represents his best return since coming to England in 2013 and signing a player who can put up those types of numbers on a free is certainly a good bit of business, even if his age and position aren’t ideal for the club.

Great signing on a free transfer — squid1251 (@squid1251) July 11, 2020

He would be brilliant for Spurs,I don’t care about what happened,we need players of his quality. — Brainspurs2019 (@brainspurs2019) July 11, 2020

Need him for his experience and his been amazing since football has returned — Adam Houckham (@adman1981) July 11, 2020

Overall, it remains to be seen whether or not signing Willian will prove to be a good move or not, but fans can’t seem to agree on if he should be brought in.