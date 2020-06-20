Tottenham fans tear into defender after Manchester United showing

Tottenham might have halted a run of three home defeats on the bounce, but it was a familiar story for Jose Mourinho’s side as they were held in their Premier League comeback against Manchester United on Friday.

It was described as a ‘must-win’ game given Spurs’ position in the table and their need for Champions League football, but Bruno Fernandes’ second-half penalty denied Mourinho a victory against his former side, a result which leaves them six points adrift of fourth-place Chelsea.

Initially, it started well for the hosts after January signing Steven Bergwijn got the better of both Harry Maguire and David De Gea before thumping home his third goal in as many Premier League games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Fernandes’ late effort keeps United four points above Tottenham in the standings.

Despite being pegged back, there were plenty of positives for Mourinho, but according to a number of Spurs fans on Twitter, the man that created Bergwijn’s opener, Serge Aurier, wasn’t one of them.

The Ivory Coast defender’s assist was his fifth of the campaign in all competitions, but it’s at the other end of the pitch where Aurier often receives stick. And although it might have been Eric Dier’s clumsiness that led to United’s equaliser on this occasion, plenty of the Tottenham faithful, as well as neutrals, were less than impressed with the right-back’s performance against the Red Devils.

You can see some of their unimpressed tweets about Aurier below…

That serge aurier is just an African Alberto Moreno — daniel fagan (@danielf93427329) June 19, 2020

Serge Aurier isn’t good enough for a top half of the Premier League club, never mind a Champions League team. — Thala Msutu (@ThalaMsutu77) June 19, 2020

@SpursOfficial step 1 on how to win a game of football: DONT PLAY SERGE AURIER — Vertonghen F.C (@janvert1987) June 19, 2020

Serge Aurier is as bad as a defender can possibly get #TOTMUN — Sihle (@Sihle_Mngwengwe) June 19, 2020

How is Serge Aurier a football player — ًMatt👑 (@SaneBaII) June 19, 2020

Serge Aurier is one of the dumbest footballers I've ever seen. — Luca Changretta (@niyyhi) June 19, 2020