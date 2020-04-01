Tottenham fans thrilled by John Stones transfer report

Lots of Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are thrilled after the club was linked with a move for Manchester City centre-back John Stones.

According to The Express, Spurs and Premier League rivals Arsenal are both keen on the England international, who Pep Guardiola is ready to sell this summer.

The report adds that the 2019 English top flight champions want to recoup the £50m they paid to sign him from Everton in 2016.

The Express says that Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was keen on the now 25-year-old when he was Chelsea manager, and wants new central defensive options this summer including a replacement for Jan Vertonghen, whom the report says is set to leave the north London outfit at the end of the campaign when his contract expires.

Stones has had his fair share of injury issues – including during the current season – but he has seen Fernandinho preferred ahead of him at centre-back on occasions, which indicates how Guardiola feels about him.

Nevertheless, the following Spurs supporters appear delighted by the rumour, as you can see after the report was relayed by the TranSPURS and COYS_com fan accounts on Twitter.

Here is just a selection of the reaction…

I’d take him in Spurs. Anything would improve our defence — Bri Owen (@brianowen1979) March 31, 2020

Would be a superb buy. Only 25. Has won stuff recently. Would bring a different mentality that we need. — tomst (@tomst7) March 31, 2020

Yes pls — matt (@matt80309282) March 31, 2020

I’d take him at Spurs. He’s got a winning mentality and would improve our team. How much would City want though? — Dan (@DanPenfold91) March 31, 2020

Perfect — jessie navajas (@jessienavajas2) March 31, 2020

Think he’s class. Similar to Rio. Needs confidence that a long run in a top line team can bring. Pep’s decision to play Fernandinho is about overall Man C style, not JS lack of ability. A back 3 of him, the improving Sanchez & developing Tanganga could become under Jose v strong — Nick Avery (@Knavery66) March 31, 2020

Yes. I think with a defensive coach like Mourinho he could be a great player. — Justin Stevens (@jstevens123) March 31, 2020

Yes, class defender and he’s English — Charlie Kneath (@CKneath1) March 31, 2020

